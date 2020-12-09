Xbox’s Aaron Greenberg Tempers Expectations for The Game Awards

The Xbox team may be promoting a potential appearance at tomorrow's showing of The Game Awards, but they don't want you to get your hopes up as to what might be shown off there.

After noticing some support for The Game Awards across Xbox brands and games like Forza on social media, fans have been under the impression that The Game Awards could be cooking up something big with Microsoft at the helm. Following last year's official reveal of the Xbox Series X beyond its codename Scarlett, it seems people are thinking something similarly significant is going to happen this year.

Aaron Greenberg, GM of Xbox Games Marketing at Microsoft, took to Twitter in a bid to quell some of the fire surrounding what people believe may end up being some sort of huge announcement from Xbox during the show.

You will see us & our social handles promoting tune-in for @thegameawards tomorrow. We hope you support the industry & watch. While we have a couple moments in the show, I would dial expectations way down versus speculation I am seeing, especially how big we went last year! — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) December 9, 2020

Given the most recent announcement that Halo Infinite would be releasing later in 2021, fans are thinking there might be an additional look at the game when the awards show airs tomorrow. While there are indeed surprises planned throughout the event, it looks like Microsoft is doing its best to make sure fans don't get the wrong idea, looking for more information about Halo or some sort of new gameplay when there isn't going to be.

As far as what is going to happen, rumors have been swirling about what kind of announcements to expect. We'll have to wait and see what happens, as there are a swath of things we could expect from the upcoming show. We'll keep you posted on all the biggest news from The Game Awards 2020.