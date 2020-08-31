Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Is The Third Most Successful Video Game Kickstarter

The Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Kickstarter campaign raised around $4.5 million, making it the third most successful video game Kickstarter to date.

The funding campaign for the spiritual successor to the classic JRPG series Suikoden is only behind that of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, which raised $5.5 million, and the Shenmue 3 campaign, which raised $6.3 million. It's very interesting to note that two of the three most successful Kickstarter campaigns are related to spiritual successors to Konami's franchises, showing how much fans of these series are starved for proper, new entries in their respective franchises.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes will come with all those features that fans of the Suikoden series love, such as a traditional turn-based battle system, a deep story involving 100 characters, and beautiful visuals mixing 2D sprites and 3D backgrounds. The game also marks the first collaboration between the Suikoden series' creator Yoshitaka Murayama and Junko Kawano, who worked on the series until the fourth game.

Exploration Eiyuden Chronicle has a vast world to explore, full of lush biomes, bustling towns, creepy caves, and quiet villages. Talk to townsfolk to learn more about the region, explore remote locations and fight secret bosses, or maybe just enjoy the gorgeous scenery. Turn-Based Combat Eiyuden Chronicle employs a traditional turn based RPG battle system where players take command of up to six individual units against either an army, or a single large creature. Choose commands for each of your characters, then watch them carry out your orders in full motion combat. Recruitment Through your adventures in the world of Eiyuden Chronicle, you will meet people from all walks of life, looking for something more. Whether it’s a fisherman, or a baker, or a brave warrior, each new addition to your army will bolster your ranks, making a worthy addition to your town.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on a yet to be confirmed release date.