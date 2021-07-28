Developer Midgar Studio has rolled out a new Edge of Eternity update (Bestiary), which adds support for both AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS 2.2.

In addition to offering support for the popular upscaling techniques, the new update introduces the new bestiary and packs balance changes alongside performance improvements, including faster loading times and improved multiple CPU performance. The development team has also worked hard to offer numerous bug fixes and various other improvements within the game. You’ll find the official release notes for the new Bestiary update down below:

Edge of Eternity Review – A Pretty Yet Imperfect Blade

Edge of Eternity Bestiary Update Release Notes New feature: Bestiary Added directly in your inventory, the bestiary lists each creature you've already faced on Heryon, their habitat areas and what they drop! Now, you can't miss out the crafting feature of the game🧭 AMD FSR AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) uses cutting-edge upscaling technologies to help boost your framerates in Edge Of Eternity and deliver high-quality, high-resolution gaming experiences, without having to upgrade to a new graphics card. DLSS 2.2 NVIDIA DLSS version has been updated to 2.2 bringing new improvements that reduce ghosting (especially noticeable with particles) while improving the image, also the sharpness of the DLSS can now be driven by the sharpness slider in the graphic settings Balancing: Reduced MagDef on some entities

Balanced multiple battle objectives

Rebalanced multiple fight Performances: Improved performances in different areas: Jungle, Clockworks Fields, Mount Berenroth and Jagholm.

Added an algorithm to optimize the number of monsters present on the map at the same time to limit performances drop on wide areas

Speeded up loadings (~20%)

Improved multiple CPU Performance (Cloth, Particles, Logic) Polish and improvements: Improved multiple cutscenes, autocutscenes and sidequests

Added sprint toggle mode in the options

Added new blue armors lootable in the world

Improved multiple translations (especially French and Japanese, Chinese improvements coming soon)

Added semi scripted cameras on some fights especially with gigantic enemies

Polished the lighthouse area in the Solna plain

Staging of the NPC improved in Herelsor, Jagholm, Tyr Caelum, Refugees Village, Kora Camp, Wurldzend added new NPCs “work-idle” animations

Improved camera in the autocutscene “Caravaner” in Chapter V

Added missing NPCs in cages during the Oboros Phases

Switch some autocutscene to textbox : the plant Ricardo and the dynevent "Breeding Trouble"

Collider added for the canons in Tyr Caelum

Crystal visible in the autocutscene "Magic Hates A Vacuum"

Animation of Nicholas on his knees during the Oboros Phases

Improved the autocutscene when Myrna join the party

Now Alpharius is visible before the cutscene “The Reunion” and Derek is visible in the autocutscene

Improved camera and some animations in the autocutscene "Welcome to Tyr Caelum"

Improved the dynamics event "A Man In Need" with rewards according to the chapter, new animations and objects

Improved Nekaroo Controls

Improved battle cameras for multiple battles

Improved multiple vegetation models

Improved multiple scene load triggers to place them in a way that the scene “popping” is not visible anymore

Balanced voices volumes of cutscenes from Chapter VI

Modified Victory camera algorithm to prevent the camera from going underground when fighting on steepy grounds

Polished minor cutscene animations and lipsync

Polished audio and tweaks (added missing SFX, Balance, etc…) Bugfixes: Fix Nepentha Boss not acting when players were too far

Improved feedback for wall control panel during Mercury Fight

Fix wrong target spell issue (icon not displayed + effect not applying)

Fix Skittan digging outside of battle zone

Cleanup battle interface after casting a special attack

Fix interface not disappearing when killing the last enemy with a special attack

Fix weapon side effect will no longer make battle objectives fail

Fix Last boss’ core not spawning at the right place

Fix Status UI browsing issue

Fix Myrna's first fire knife not causing fire damages

Nerf Threptik elemental shift is now ex piring after 3 seconds and can't be shifted if an immunity is already active

Added Stalagbomb in Borborygm battle area

Fix issue causing a character to have twice a spell in his spellbook

Fix Mercury being able to shoot at character that are covered

Fix Softlock Equipment occuring when equipping item before the tutorial starts

Balancing: Reducing proc time for Stalagbomb + reset proc time when leaving the range

Fix defensive stance removed when interactable objects effects are triggered

Fix missing name on summoned entity

Fix Advancing time not possible when someone was entering casting phase

Fix Reynan Earth Snap not reducing HP to one

Fix Leader not switching when removing everyone else from the party

Fix kill marked enemy first objective failed when a player character dies

Fix Borborygm not stopping cannibalism cast when available targets are dead

Fix Fallon turning her back when changing side during landmines sequence

Fix enemy spawning on top of structures in Valorian pass

Fix quick tutorial that were overlapping with main tutorial explanation

Fix collisions softlocks in differents areas (Herelsor, Mine, Clockwork field, Junkyard, Mount Berenroth, Cathedral)

Fix flashing marker in Herelsor

Fixed a rare case when two entities with opposite factions are moved in the same nexus at the same time, the UI will now cancel the action and display a visual feedback

Fixed a rare bug where the repulse effect could be called twice resulting in a wrong visual nexus positioning

Fixed multiple collision exploit that could result in a game state breaking preventing to progress further in the story

Fixed multiple softlock cases

Fixed multiple collisions issues

Partial fix of a bug that could result on some terrain assets not being loaded until modifying the graphic settings

Fixed multiple weather issues with wrong weather in some areas

Fixed skinning issues on Myrna causing her skin to go through her clothes in some animations

Fixed a rare bug where monsters could spawn visually during a cutscene / autocutscene

Monsters cannot spawn on the player anymore

Fixed multiple shadow bugs

Fixed multiple visual issues

Fixed a rare visual bug in the battlefield intro when starting a new game twice in a row that could cause a visual artifact for a few frames

Fixed a bug with monster orientation during tower defense phases

Fixed a volumetric light issue in Chapter VII

Proc effects like weapons passive will not contribute towards bonus objectives anymore (prevent some issues with objectives invalidated by proc effects)

Fixed camera going underground when borrowers are digging

Fixed a bug that could cause a negative timer with Nekaroo races with slow hard drives

Fixed a scaling issue with Daryon sword in the intro chapter

Fixed entities being able to attack through walls when using fallback target when the main target died

Fixed multiple weather issues with wrong weather in some areas

Fixed jittering on the camera in exploration in some rare cases

Fixed invalid stats / levels / icons on multiple items

Fixed blurriness on the final boss

Recycling the last item of an inventory page will not block the UI anymore

Fixed food icons not being preloaded when opening innkeepers UI for the first time

Fixed stuttering in billboard UIs like monsters informations in the world

Removed Myrna from crafting table UI

Fixed multiple minor issues around fast travel UI

We recently interviewed the developer’s CEO and lead game programmer, Jérémy Zeler-Maury, to talk about the implementation of the upscaling technologies from the Red and Green team.

“Quality-wise, when there is a lot of pixel info available for upscaling to 4K, both technologies give amazing results, and I have a hard time seeing differences between them”, the CEO said when asked about possible differences between the two techniques. “I’d even say that I slightly prefer the FSR for 4K resolution since it doesn’t introduce any artifacts/minor blurriness that DLSS can sometimes introduce. For lower resolutions like upscaling to 1080p or 720p, I think DLSS gives a better result since it can reconstruct parts of missing details due to the nature of the technique.”

Edge of Eternity is available for PC through Steam. The 'Final Fantasy love letter' is also coming to consoles (last-gen and next-gen) later this year.