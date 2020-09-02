JRPG Edge of Eternity To Release During Spring 2021 On PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Edge of Eternity, the indie role-playing game developed by Midgar Studios, will be released next year on PC and consoles.

Today, it has been confirmed that the game, which is currently in beta on Steam Early Access, will be released sometime in Spring 2021 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. A PlayStation 4 retail release has also been confirmed.

Edge of Eternity has been in development for a very long time, but it seems like it will deliver on all its promises. The recently launched beta added plenty of new features to the game, which already looked good last year when Dave tried it out during Gamescom 2019.

It's worth pointing out that Edge of Eternity looks really good. The environments are surprisingly detailed and stylized, from the first village to the cave, everything looks how you think a modern JRPG should. Although it's not perfect. The game still feels unfinished, which of course it is, and character models need some polish, in addition to the UI and animations. But the complaints are fairly minor at this point and assuming the game manages to tell a story to keep me interested throughout, it'll certainly be one I'll put plenty of hours into. How the finished product will turn out is still uncertain, but right now Edge of Eternity is incredibly promising and is even available on Steam Early Access right now. Oh, did I mention it has a giant cat?

Edge of Eternity launches on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One sometime during Spring 2021.