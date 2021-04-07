Edge of Eternity Gets a Full PC Release Date, Is Also Coming to PS5, XSX, and Game Pass

The promising JRPG-inspired (but French-developed) Edge of Eternity is finally leaving Steam Early Access in June, and will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 later in the year. Developer Midgar Studio has dropped a new trailer, showing off the game’s lush world, freaky monsters, turn-based combat, and JRPG-flavored drama. You can check it out for yourself, below.

Edge of Eternity’s full release will add around 20 hours of additional gameplay, finally providing a conclusion to a game that’s been in development in some form since the early 2010s. Haven’t been keeping up with Edge of Eternity? Here are the game’s key features:

An enthralling JRPG adventure where your choices matter: Discover a grand tale of hope and sacrifice, filled with plot twists and heart-wrenching moments. Solve quests in multiple ways, make your own choices and face their consequences.

A gorgeous world to discover: Journey through Heryon's unique and ethereal environments, and unearth its most ancient secrets.

A stunning soundtrack from the composer of Chrono Trigger & Xenoblade Chronicles: Heryon is brought to life by a sublime soundtrack from industry legend and composer of Chrono Trigger & Xenoblade Chronicles, Yasunori Mitsuda.

A Deep & Strategic Combat System: Outwit your enemies in epic turn-based tactical combat: use the environment to lure them into devious traps, outsmart and outflank them to inflict massive damage! Craft your gear and inset it with powerful crystals to unlock unique combinations of skills and power-ups.

A Cast of Charismatic Characters: Meet a cast of larger-than-life companions, each with their own unique personalities and attributes. Discover their dreams, flaws, hopes and torments as you experience and share many special moments together.

Edge of Eternity launches on PC on June 8. The game will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox Game Pass sometime this holiday season.