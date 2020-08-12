JRPG Edge of Eternity Hits Beta Status With a Massive Update
Edge of Eternity, the JRPG currently in development by Midgar Studios, hit beta status today on Steam Early Access with a massive update.
The new update brings a slew of new features, like a new combat camera, a new crafting system, reworked cutscenes, and more. With this update, the game now boasts a 30 plus hours of playtime.
- New BattleCam for combat: You can switch between the current "tactical" and the new "cinematic/dynamic" camera
- New crafting system: gather recipes and materials to craft your own gear and items
- Reworked cutscenes: improved lighting, color and revamped the lip sync system
- New quests: dynamic events and spontaneous secondary quests
- Updated character designs: includes new details for the heroes and NPCs
- General polish and fixes
Our own Dave had the chance to try out Edge of Eternity at last year's Gamescom, praising the game's visuals and story.
It's worth pointing out that Edge of Eternity looks really good. The environments are surprisingly detailed and stylized, from the first village to the cave, everything looks how you think a modern JRPG should. Although it's not perfect. The game still feels unfinished, which of course it is, and character models need some polish, in addition to the UI and animations.
But the complaints are fairly minor at this point and assuming the game manages to tell a story to keep me interested throughout, it'll certainly be one I'll put plenty of hours into. How the finished product will turn out is still uncertain, but right now Edge of Eternity is incredibly promising and is even available on Steam Early Access right now. Oh, did I mention it has a giant cat?
Edge of Eternity is now out on Steam Early Access. The game will be released on a yet to be confirmed release date on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well.
