EA Play on Xbox Game Pass for PC Delayed at the Last Minute into 2021

EA Play, the basic tier of Electronic Arts' subscription service, joined Xbox Game Pass for consoles about a month ago and was scheduled to do the same on PC today.

However, at the very last minute, Microsoft has just put up a disappointingly succinct blog post on Xbox Game Wire to explain that the addition of EA Play to Xbox Game Pass for PC has been delayed and will now happen at some point next year.

EA Play to Stay on Xbox Game Pass for ‘Quite a While’, Says Microsoft

When we originally set out to write this blog post, which would announce the availability of EA Play on PC with Xbox Game Pass, it looked a little bit different. Unfortunately, what had been a celebratory post is now one asking for a little more patience: We made the decision to delay until 2021 the release of EA Play on PC as part of the Xbox Game Pass for PC and Ultimate memberships. We established this partnership with Electronic Arts because they are as passionate as we are about helping people and communities discover great games, and we knew we could provide a great experience for members by working together. In order to deliver on that, we need more time to provide the Xbox Game Pass experience. We’ll have more to share early next year; as always, we appreciate your support as we work to deliver this experience for our Xbox Game Pass members. Stay tuned for more information.

Needless to say, if you were planning to take advantage of the Xbox Game Pass for PC deal that currently allows new users to get three months of subscription for just one dollar in order to play something like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, well, that's not happening for the time being.

We'll make sure to keep you updated on any news regarding the addition of EA Play to Xbox Game Pass for PC, though. Stay tuned.