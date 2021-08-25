Exclusive EVGA Graphics Card Bundles RECENTLY Available on Antonline [Updated]

UPDATE 8/20/21 4:10PM CST: Currently, Antonline is sold out of all their EVGA bundles, but we have seen these bundles appear time and again. Currently, we are unable to provide current supply information due to all bundles being sold out quickly, but in the past the bundles were highly affordable, even with the current GPU shortage. The remainder of the article will focus on what they have available. Please note that when these bundles are available again, they will be in limited quantity and sell out extremely quickly.

Atlanta, GA e-commerce retailer, Antonline, recently offered bundles of current EVGA graphics cards along with either a gaming mouse, power supply, gaming keyboard, and Xbox Game Pass, all for users with really incredible pricing. Some bundles were being sold for between $439.97 to $2,254.96, depending on the model of EVGA GPU and bundle contents.

The EVGA GPUs that were available are EVGA GeForce RTX 30 series cards, such as the EVGA GeForce RTX 3070/3080 XC3 and GeForce RTX 3070/3080/3090 FTW3 cards, and were bundled with EVGA computer and gaming accessories. The EVGA computer accessories included the EVGA SuperNOVA 750W G3 80 Plus Gold Power Supply, Z Series gaming keyboards by EVGA, x17 Wired Customizable Gaming Mouse, XR1 4K Video Capturing Device. Included with most bundles were access to three months of Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass for PC, with access to 100+ games and EA Play at no additional cost.

EVGA GeForce RTX 30 series XC3 models represent the heart of the EVGA 30 series lineup. Featuring iCX3 Cooling, 3 HDB fans, 2.2 slot-width, ARGB LED, and various levels of factory overclocks, EVGA XC3 models offer the best balance of price and performance within the EVGA 30 series lineup. EVGA GeForce RTX 30 series FTW3 models set EVGA apart from the rest of the pack. With the full-range of EVGA iCX3 Technology, ARGBW LED, 2.75 Slot width (with a 2-Slot bracket), 3 asynchronous HDB fans, and the strongest power delivery of EVGA’s regular 30 series lineup, this card sets the bar for performance and cooling.

The EVGA SuperNova 750W G3 80 Plus Gold power supply is stated to be highly efficient, perform well and are highly reliable. Over the last several years, EVGA has won over 70 awards on numerous computer and electronics websites. They are known for their new Hydraulic Dynamic Bearing fan that has a higher shelf life than previous models along with running very quietly.

The EVGA Z15 and Z20 keyboards are highly customizable, allowing users to control the RGB LEDs for each individual key with their included EVGA UNLEASH RGB software. They are "powered by a 32-bit ArmCortex-M33 core USB microprocessor", supporting report rates of up to 4K Hz, allowing for faster response times.

EVGA's X17 Wired Gaming Mice are decked with triple sensors, dual LOD sensors, and are combined with a Pixart 3389. EVGA uses three dimension array technology for the X17, an algorithm based mouse with triple sensors to be aware of when the mouse is both on and off the surfaces being used. EVGA exclaims that it is the most customizable power-off height, allowing for it to be extremely accurate for the user.

EVGA's XR 4K Video Capturing Device is equipped with a 4K Pass Through Mode. This allows users to record as high as 1080p/60fps while gaming as high as 4K/60fps. It also allows users to adjust to 144Hz refresh rates + HDR with just the touch of a button, eliminating the need to detach and stop any actions during use.

As stated above, all bundles are currently sold out, but they do become restocked by Antonline, so definitely check back often for these incredible deals.