antOnline Is Offering An AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Bundle Including A 3 Month Xbox Game Pass Subscription & The Lenovo G27Q For $930

Finding the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X in stock, near the MSRP is quite difficult because the 5900X is highly sought after thanks to its excellent performance in both gaming and productivity. antOnline has you covered with a bundle that includes the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X as well as a 3 month Xbox Game Pass Subscription and the Lenovo G27Q gaming monitor.

The antOnline Bundle Includes The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, A 3 Month Xbox Game Pass Subscription, & The Lenovo G27Q Gaming Monitor

The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X is the 12-core, 24-thread offering from the Ryzen 5000 series codenamed Vermeer. The 5900X features a base clock speed of 3.7 GHz and a max boost clock speed of 4.8 GHz. It also comes equipped with a 70MB cache and supports up to DDR4-3200 memory. On compatible chipsets such as X570 and B550, the 5900X supports PCIe Gen 4. The MSRP of the 5900X is $549, but it sells for over $650 in most places and is commonly found in the hands of scalpers on eBay. The current best option to buy the 5900X other than this bundle deal is the restock of the AMD store.

The bundle is paired with a 3 month Xbox Game Pass Subscription and the Lenovo G27Q gaming monitor. The included 3 month Xbox Game Pass subscription grants players access to more than 100 games and you can check the full list of available console and PC games here. The other item included in the bundle is the Lenovo G27Q gaming monitor. The Lenovo G27Q features a 2560 x 1440 QHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The panel is an IPS panel and it features a 1ms response time.

The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X bundle that includes a 3 month Xbox Game Pass Subscription and the Lenovo G27Q gaming monitor available on antOnline costs $928.98. The bundle is only available while supplies last. If you are looking for a bundle deal for the Intel Core i9-11900K, here is a 11900K bundle deal from antOnline.