EA Play Lands on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Console Today, for PC on December 15th

EA Play, Electronic Arts' subscription service, has been merged with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for console as of today, which is the launch day of the Xbox Series S and X. This means subscribers of the highest tier of Xbox Game Pass for console are getting over sixty of EA's best titles, including the likes of FIFA 20, Titanfall 2, and Need for Speed Heat.

Xbox Game Pass PC subscribers will get EA Play as well, though in a little over a month from now, starting December 15th. Interestingly, though, unlike their console brethren, they won't necessarily have to pay for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to receive access to this new portfolio of games - even the basic subscription tier will suffice.

Some of these EA games will also be available on Android through 'xCloud' streaming. This list currently includes Dragon Age: Inquisition, Madden NFL 20, Mass Effect: Andromeda, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2, The Sims 4, Unravel 2.

Of course, it's not just EA Play that's coming to Xbox Game Pass this month. Console and Android users are getting Gears Tactics, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Planet Coaster: Console Edition, and Star Renegades (November 19th). Console and PC users will be able to play Tetris Effect: Connected, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered (November 12th); PC players can look forward to Halo 4 (November 17th) as well as Streets of Rogue (November 12th). Finally, River City Girls (November 19th) and Ark: Survival Evolved Explorer Edition (November 17th) will be available on all platforms.

Microsoft also announced an extra perk that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will enjoy this month: a 30-day trial of Disney+, valid only for new Disney+ subscribers hailing from the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States.