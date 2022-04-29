Battlefield 2042 and FIFA 22 Seemingly Coming to Xbox Game Pass and EA Play Soon

The playerbase for Battlefield 2042 has steadily dwindled following its disastrous launch and the largely-barren months since, but it seems the game may be about to get a bit of a boost. Recently a number of folks from Europe reported seeing a “Game Pass” tag on the Xbox Store listings for both Battlefield 2042 and FIFA 22. That would seem to indicate the games are coming to the basic EA Play library (EA Play Pro subscribers can already play them) and thus also to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. The Game Pass tag was later removed from Battlefield 2042 and FIFA 22’s listings, but of course, the Internet never forgets.

Take this with a grain of salt, but Xbox news Twitter account Idle Sloth is now claiming Battlefield 2042 and FIFA 22 will be hitting EA Play/Xbox Game Pass next week.

(Update) Looks like FIFA 22 will not be coming to #XboxGamePass until next week Thursday, May 5th — Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84) April 28, 2022

As mentioned, Battlefield 2042 has struggled since it release, with its first season of post-launch content not arriving until sometime this summer. That said, some improvements and new features have been rolled out, including an improved scoreboard and voice chat (yes, the game launched without voice chat). Perhaps EA is hoping an Xbox Game Pass release can help the game build a bit of momentum before Season 1 arrives this summer. As for FIFA 22, last year FIFA 21 was added to EA Play/Game Pass at around the same time, so its addition isn’t a huge surprise.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes a subscription to EA Play and its library of games for $15 a month. You can grab your first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1. EA Play on its own is $5, and EA Play Pro, which includes all new EA games on Day 1 is $15.

What do you think? Will you finally give Battlefield 2042 a shot if it gets thrown in with your Xbox Game Pass or EA Play subscription?