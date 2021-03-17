EA Play for Xbox Game Pass PC Lands Tomorrow via EA Desktop App

EA Play was supposed to be added to the Xbox Game Pass PC subscription service in December, but at the last minute, EA and Microsoft delayed the release.

Today, however, we've got good news: EA Play games will be added to the library of Xbox Game Pass PC subscribers starting tomorrow at 2 PM Pacific Time, though it'll all happen through the brand new EA Desktop app. In short, you'll have to connect your Xbox account with your EA account through the new software that recently launched in Open Beta, as detailed in the step-to-step guide below.

Once this process is complete, you'll have access to over 60 of EA's best titles, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars: Squadrons, FIFA 20, Titanfall 2 and Need for Speed Heat, as well as titles from some of EA’s most popular franchises like Battlefield, Madden NFL, Command & Conquer, and The Sims.