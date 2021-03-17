EA Play for Xbox Game Pass PC Lands Tomorrow via EA Desktop App
EA Play was supposed to be added to the Xbox Game Pass PC subscription service in December, but at the last minute, EA and Microsoft delayed the release.
Today, however, we've got good news: EA Play games will be added to the library of Xbox Game Pass PC subscribers starting tomorrow at 2 PM Pacific Time, though it'll all happen through the brand new EA Desktop app. In short, you'll have to connect your Xbox account with your EA account through the new software that recently launched in Open Beta, as detailed in the step-to-step guide below.
Once this process is complete, you'll have access to over 60 of EA's best titles, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars: Squadrons, FIFA 20, Titanfall 2 and Need for Speed Heat, as well as titles from some of EA’s most popular franchises like Battlefield, Madden NFL, Command & Conquer, and The Sims.
Through the EA Desktop app, our next-generation PC platform that’s currently in open beta, and the Xbox app for Windows 10, members will have access to EA Play, and receive exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, a collection of outstanding games in The Play List, 10% savings on purchases of EA digital content, and trial access to full versions of select new releases.
We’re bringing these benefits to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC players through the smarter, faster, more connected experience of the EA Desktop app. This platform was designed from the ground up with player feedback in mind. The EA app features Quick Access and Play Now which allows you to get into your games in a matter of seconds. A streamlined homescreen design with highlighted recommendations also lets you easily find what to play next, helps you get more from your games and lets you know what your friends are up to. Finally, you’ll also have powerful, easy-to-understand tools to help you manage how you and your family members play, including the ability to track time spent in your games and zero-default spend limits on microtransactions.
We’re excited to welcome players joining EA Play from Xbox Game Pass and we welcome their feedback as we continue to refine and evolve the EA Desktop app, which is still in beta.
