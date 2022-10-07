Menu
EA App Is Now Out of Beta, Will Replace Origin Shortly

Alessio Palumbo
Oct 7, 2022, 07:15 AM EDT
EA App

Today, Electronic Arts announced that the EA app for PC (previously called EA Desktop app) is officially out of beta and will replace the existing Origin application shortly.

The EA app is our fastest and lightest PC client to date. With the new streamlined design you will easily find the games and content you’re looking for and discover your new favorite games. With automatic game downloads and background updates you can ensure that your games are ready to play when you are.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Need for Speed Unbound Drops a First Trailer and a December Date; DLSS, PC HDR Supported

You will also be able to build your ultimate friends list by connecting your EA account to other platforms and services like Steam, Xbox and PlayStation. You’ll be easily recognizable with your custom unique ID.  Once you're connected, know what and when your friends are playing so you can jump in and play together.

For our Origin players, we’ve worked hard to make the transition to the EA app as simple as possible. We will be inviting you to make the move soon, and by the time you receive your invite, all your games and content, including games previously installed, will be ready and waiting for you on the EA app. Your local and cloud saves will transfer forward ensuring you can pick up where you left off. Your friends list transfers, too, so you won’t have to worry about remembering all those player IDs.

In related news, you won't need the EA app to play the upcoming Dead Space remake if you purchase it on Steam. However, that doesn't necessarily mean the same will apply to other Electronic Arts games.

