Dying Light 2 Will Deliver a New Gameplay Trailer and Combat/Parkour Details at Gamescom

The release of Dying Light 2: Stay Human is shambling ever closer, and we now know we’ll get our next peek at the zombie fest during Gamescom! Techland is promising a new gameplay trailer and a special Gamescom edition of their ongoing Dying 2 Know video series. Check out the announcement, below.

Here’s what Dying Light 2 creative director Tymon Smektala had to say about the event…

My name is Tymon Smektala, and I'm the lead game designer at Techland. I will be the host of the special Gamescom edition of Dying 2 Know, where my guests and I will talk about combat and parkour, the two main gameplay pillars of Dying Light 2: Stay Human. Also, stay tuned for the new gameplay trailer. Tune in to Gamescom Studio in partnership with IGN on August 26th at 11am PT / 8pm CEST! You will be able to watch the next episode of Dying 2 Know – Gamescom Edition!

Haven’t been keeping up with Dying Light 2? You can check out Wccftech's most recent interview with the game’s developers here, and our coverage of the last two Dying 2 Know shows here and here. Scroll on down for the game’s official description:

Over twenty years ago in Harran, we fought the virus -- and lost. Now, we’re losing again. The City, one of the last large human settlements, is torn by conflict. Civilization has fallen back into the Dark Ages. And yet, we still have hope. You are a wanderer with the power to change the fate of The City. But your exceptional abilities come at a price. Haunted by memories you cannot decipher, you set out to learn the truth… and find yourself in a combat zone. Hone your skills, as you’ll need both fists and wits. Unravel the dark secrets behind the wielders of power, choose sides and decide your destiny. But wherever your actions take you, there's one thing you can never forget -- stay human Vast open world - Participate in the life of a city engulfed in a new dark era. Discover different paths and hidden passages, as you explore its multiple levels and locations.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human rises on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on December 7.