Dying Light 2 hasn’t been enjoying the best PR in recent months, suffering multiple delays and insider reports that the game’s development was directionless and a “total mess,” but it seems the team at Techland have been able to pull the game together. While the crucial info leaked early, minutes ago during their “Dying 2 Learn More” livestream, Techland confirmed Dying Light 2: Stay Human (yes, there’s a new subtitle) will be coming our way in December.

They also dropped an impressive new trailer, which includes a fresh look at the game’s world, factions, characters, combat and parkour, and some pretty gruesome mutated zombies. The trailer weighs in at over 7 minutes, so there’s a lot to take in! Check it out for yourself, below.

Dying Light 2 Release Date Leaked Ahead of Official Reveal

Looking fairly promising! Compared to the demo we saw back in 2019, it does seem like Dying Light 2 has perhaps suffered a bit of a visual downgrade, and we don’t currently have any info about any special features for PC or next-gen consoles. That said, the game still looks complex and fun, so if the focus is on playability instead of visual pizazz, so be it.

Dying Light 2 pre-orders are open now, with Techland offering the usual array of special editions, including a swanky Collector’s bundle. Here’s what to expect from each…

Digital Deluxe ($80)

Story DLC 1

Digital soundtrack and art book

Legendary skin pack

Wallpapers and digital comic

Exclusive weapon charms

Ultimate Edition ($100)

Dying Light Event ‘Dying 2 Know’ Due Thursday at 9 PM CEST on Twitch

Everything included in the Digital Deluxe

Story DLC 2

2H Night XP Boost

Crafting Items

Collector’s Edition (price not yet stated)

Everything included in the Ultimate Edition

Dying Light 2 game

UV Flashlight

Artbook hard copy

Thank you letter from the creators

UV Stickers

Map of “The City”

Steelbook

Collector’s edition box

“Defender of the city” 10-inch statuette with stylized UV Lamp

Still haven’t tried out the Dying Light franchise? Techland also confirmed the leaked Dying Light Platinum Edition, which includes all the game’s DLC for $25.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human shambles onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on December 7.