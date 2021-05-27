Dying Light 2 Confirms 2021 Release Date, Special Edition Details and New Trailer Revealed
Dying Light 2 hasn’t been enjoying the best PR in recent months, suffering multiple delays and insider reports that the game’s development was directionless and a “total mess,” but it seems the team at Techland have been able to pull the game together. While the crucial info leaked early, minutes ago during their “Dying 2 Learn More” livestream, Techland confirmed Dying Light 2: Stay Human (yes, there’s a new subtitle) will be coming our way in December.
They also dropped an impressive new trailer, which includes a fresh look at the game’s world, factions, characters, combat and parkour, and some pretty gruesome mutated zombies. The trailer weighs in at over 7 minutes, so there’s a lot to take in! Check it out for yourself, below.
Looking fairly promising! Compared to the demo we saw back in 2019, it does seem like Dying Light 2 has perhaps suffered a bit of a visual downgrade, and we don’t currently have any info about any special features for PC or next-gen consoles. That said, the game still looks complex and fun, so if the focus is on playability instead of visual pizazz, so be it.
Dying Light 2 pre-orders are open now, with Techland offering the usual array of special editions, including a swanky Collector’s bundle. Here’s what to expect from each…
Digital Deluxe ($80)
- Story DLC 1
- Digital soundtrack and art book
- Legendary skin pack
- Wallpapers and digital comic
- Exclusive weapon charms
Ultimate Edition ($100)
- Everything included in the Digital Deluxe
- Story DLC 2
- 2H Night XP Boost
- Crafting Items
Collector’s Edition (price not yet stated)
- Everything included in the Ultimate Edition
- Dying Light 2 game
- UV Flashlight
- Artbook hard copy
- Thank you letter from the creators
- UV Stickers
- Map of “The City”
- Steelbook
- Collector’s edition box
- “Defender of the city” 10-inch statuette with stylized UV Lamp
Still haven’t tried out the Dying Light franchise? Techland also confirmed the leaked Dying Light Platinum Edition, which includes all the game’s DLC for $25.
Dying Light 2: Stay Human shambles onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on December 7.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter