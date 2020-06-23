Summer Solstice sale is now live on various products, including Xiaomi's routers. Xiaomi Mi Router 4C 64 RAM 300Mbps 2.4G 802.11 is now available for just $16.99, having the following specs:

Transmission Rate: 300Mbps

Speed of Ethernet Port: 10/100Mbps

Network Protocols: IEEE 802.11b/g/n,IEEE 802.3/3u

Wireless Security: WPA-PSK,WPA2-PSK

Processor: MT76228DA

RAM: 64MB DDR2

WiFi Distance: 10m

LAN Ports: 2 ports

Quantity of Antenna: 4

Head over to this link to get Xiaomi Mi Router for $16.99 with free shipping offer available for several countries.

But that's not the only option available. Here are some other Xiaomi routers currently on discount:









Note: On the product page, select the right adapter (UK, EU, US, AU) and change the delivery destination to your address to see if you can avail the free shipping offer and, if not, how much it would cost you.

More deals live right now: