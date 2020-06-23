Dragon Boat Festival Sale: Xiaomi Routers on Discount Starting from Just $16.99 w/ Free Shipping

1 hour ago
Summer Solstice sale is now live on various products, including Xiaomi's routers. Xiaomi Mi Router 4C 64 RAM 300Mbps 2.4G 802.11 is now available for just $16.99, having the following specs:

  • Transmission Rate: 300Mbps
  • Speed of Ethernet Port: 10/100Mbps
  • Network Protocols: IEEE 802.11b/g/n,IEEE 802.3/3u
  • Wireless Security: WPA-PSK,WPA2-PSK
  • Processor: MT76228DA
  • RAM: 64MB DDR2
  • WiFi Distance: 10m
  • LAN Ports: 2 ports
  • Quantity of Antenna: 4

Head over to this link to get Xiaomi Mi Router for $16.99 with free shipping offer available for several countries.

But that's not the only option available. Here are some other Xiaomi routers currently on discount:

  • Xiaomi Mi AX1800
  • xiaomi-aiot-router-ax3600-wi-fi-6-router-wifi6
  • xiaomi-redmi-router-ax5-wifi-6-mesh-gigabit-2-4g5-0ghz
  • xiaomi-4a-2-4ghz-5ghz-wifi-dual-band-ac-1200m-smart-router

Note: On the product page, select the right adapter (UK, EU, US, AU) and change the delivery destination to your address to see if you can avail the free shipping offer and, if not, how much it would cost you.

More deals live right now:

