OnePlus announced the latest addition to its flagship series of Android smartphones offering a 6.55" FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. Featuring a gorgeously slim design, OnePlus 8 is powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865 with 5G and a massive 48-megapixel triple camera setup.

Good news? OnePlus 8 just went on sale and we already have a code to bring the official price down a little. The discount is valid on Black and the most sought-after flagship Glacial Green color.

Get OnePlus 8 5G (8+128) for $646.99 with code GBONEPLUS805

The latest Android flagship smartphone is available in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Interstellar Glow. However, most of the local sites are showing limited color and memory options at the moment. For example, the UK site is showing Onyx Black only in 128GB variant and Glacial Green only in 256GB.

Officially, the OnePlus 8 is available for $699 for the 8+128GB Glacial Green color and $799 for the 12+256GB Interstellar Glow. In the UK, the price for 12+256GB Glacial Green is £699 and £599 for the Black variant. However, Gearbest is currently offering an early bird discount on both the Glacial Green and Onyx Black colors in both the 128GB and 256GB options.

Click on Add to Cart.

Go to the cart and click on the Checkout button.

Sign in and copy/paste discount code GBONEPLUS805 in the coupon box on the lower left corner.

in the coupon box on the lower left corner. Click on Place Order button to move to the payment process.

The 12+256GB variant is also available on a small discount, bringing the official price of $799 down to $746.99 with coupon GBONEPLUS803.

Top specs of the latest OP8

If you are wondering whether to get this beautifully designed Android smartphone or not, taking a look at its specs might help. Do note that OnePlus remains one of the most user-favorite phones when it comes to a fluid and responsive Android experience. The company also delivers timely security updates pairing its top-of-the-line hardware with an equally beautiful user experience.

Here are some of the top specs of OnePlus 8:

6.55" 90Hz refresh Fluid Display (A+ rating from DisplayMate and an SGS Eye Care Display Certification)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 X55 Dual Mode 5G, UFS 3.0 2-LANE+LPDDR4X

Wi-Fi 6 with peak speeds up to 270% faster than before

Warp Charge 30T, high-capacity 4300mAh battery

Powerful dual stereo speakers deliver more immersive and detailed sound.

48 MP Triple Rear Camera

OxygenOS

Service Provider: Unlocked

Package includes: OnePlus 8, English Manual, Power Adapter, Screen Protector, SIM Needle, LOGO sticker, Warranty card, Welcome letter

