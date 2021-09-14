Download watchOS 8 RC without a developer account

You can download and install watchOS 8 RC on your Apple Watch without a developer account with Apple and it only takes a few minutes, too.

Why Wait for the Final Release to Happen When You Can Take the watchOS 8 RC for a Spin on Apple Watch Without a Developer Account

We are quite certain at this point that you are more excited about iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 than watchOS 8. Makes sense too, but if you are one of the few who absolutely love watchOS 8, like us, then you can take the RC version for a spin without a developer account with Apple.

In order to do this, simply download and install the iOS 15 RC onto your iPhone and watchOS 8 RC update will be available for download to you as well. You will need to sign up for Apple's public beta tester program, and it's absolutely free. You can learn more about it by going here.

Make sure you have a compatible iPhone and Apple Watch that support the latest software. If you don't then you cannot download the watchOS 8 RC at all. Even if your iPhone does not support iOS 15, you won’t be able to install watchOS 8 RC, regardless of the model on your wrist. That’s how it is.

Even if you have access to the configuration profile meant for developers, you can still get access to the watchOS 8 RC build. But we would not recommend taking this route as a lot of things can go wrong, and we will not be held responsible if things do end up going south.