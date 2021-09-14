Download iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 RC Right Now Without Developer Account

No need to pay Apple anything if you want to download iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 RC for iPhone and iPad. Here's how you do it.

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 RC is Out Now, You Can Take it for a Spin if You Are Not a Developer

Apple's iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 RC updates have been seeded to developers and public beta testers. If you have a previous beta installed on your iPhone and iPad right now, then the new update can be grabbed over the air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Here’s What You Get in the iPad 9 and iPad mini 6 Retail Box

However, if you do not have access to the beta at all, then you can only get onboard the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 bandwagon when the full and final version of it is seeded to everyone in a few weeks time. But obviously, since you are reading this, it means you have zero patience and want in on the RC right now. We all do!

In order to download iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 RC right now, simply sign up to the Apple Beta Program, it's absolutely free. It's basically enrolling yourself into the public beta program, but Apple will simply send over the RC build to your compatible iPhone and iPad. You can find all the details on how to sign up for the Beta Software Program here.

Since this is the RC build you are dealing with, you can use it on your devices with full confidence. If any issue is discovered by Apple or reported to the company by those running the RC, it will be resolved in a future update. Usually, RC builds are absolutely bulletproof when it comes to day to day usage, so have fun with it.

Last but not the least, you can also get access to the beta profile that is meant for developers and achieve the same results. But, given that the RC is available via the official channel that is absolutely free, we wouldn't recommend anyone going through this much trouble.

While you are here, check out the following too: