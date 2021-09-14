Download: watchOS 8 RC Update for Apple Watch Now Available

Apple has seeded the watchOS 8 RC update for all compatible Apple Watch devices. Developers and public testers can download it now.

Developer and Tester-Only Final Version watchOS 8 RC Now Available for Download

watchOS 8 RC is now available for download if you are a registered developer with Apple or just a public beta testers. Just like any other update for Apple Watch, this one is available over the air as well. Follow the steps below and you will be running the RC build in no time:

Place your Apple Watch on its magnetic charger.

Connect your iPhone to Wi-Fi by going to Settings > Wi-Fi.

Launch the Watch app on iPhone.

Navigate to General > Software Update.

Let the page refresh and the update will show up. Tap on Download and Install.

The update is basically the final version which will be available to everyone else around the globe with a compatible Apple Watch device. If there are last minute bugs or issues found, Apple might seed a second RC build or just push out an updated build of the software to everyone on release date. These things do happen and there is nothing to be alarmed about.

Once you are done with the update, especially if you were using the beta, you can go ahead and remove the beta configuration profile from your iPhone so you do not receive future beta updates, until or unless you absolutely want to otherwise. You may do so by going to Settings > General > Profiles on your iPhone.

RC builds are super stable in our experience. If you were holding back from using the beta for any reason at all, then installing this won't give you any problems at all. But do keep in mind that third-party app compatibility might take a hit for a few days as developers may take a while to update their software for the new watchOS 8 release. Eventually, this 'problem' will be resolved as well and you can integrate watchOS 8 in your daily life without any issues whatsoever.