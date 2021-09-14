watchOS 8 Software Update Release Date Officially Announced

Apple has made it official and we now have the official release date for the watchOS 8 software update for Apple Watch users.

Apple Watch Users Can Download and Install watchOS 8 Final Update Soon as Release Date is Now Officially Available - September 20th

While is may not get the attention like Apple's other software updates, such as iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, but watchOS 8 lives in a league of its own, especially for those who absolutely can't live without Apple Watch. Today, we know when the Cupertino company will seed the software update to everyone around the globe, and you can download it all on September 20th, upcoming Monday.

When the big day comes, you can simply download and install the update over the air, that's how life is with Apple Watch as there are no sync cables or computers involved. If you have been using the beta version of the software on your Apple Watch, you will be updated to the RC and then the full and final version. You can, if you like, remove the configuration profile from your Apple Watch and stay on the public release, no hassle with betas whatsoever going into the future.

There are a lot of features in watchOS 8 which everyone should look forward too. For example, you can turn your portrait mode shots from iPhone into a watch face for your Apple Watch. You can also share photos in Messages and Mail. You can even use your Apple Watch as a secure home key for your smart home and so much more. You can learn about the key features in the update by going here: watchOS 8 Goes Official Brings Portraits Watch Faces, New Workouts, and More

