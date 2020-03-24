Download watchOS 6.2 Final for Apple Watch

Apple Watch users can go ahead and download watchOS 6.2 full and final version for their compatible Apple Watch model.

Download watchOS 6.2 Today with Refinements, Small Changes and Improvements to Performance

There's very little Apple can do on the features end to improve the overall experience for Apple Watch users. Even then the company manages to surprise everyone with something. Today's release of watchOS 6.2 is not going to win any awards when it comes to features but if you were hoping for some under the hood cleaning up and a little bit of performance boost then you are going to like every single bit of it.

Download: watchOS 6.2 Beta 4 Released for Apple Watch

watchOS 6.2 Features and Changes

But first, let's have a quick look at the entire watchOS 6.2 changelog, then we will show you how you can download it onto your Apple Watch.

- Introduces in-app purchases for ‌‌Apple Watch‌‌ apps

- Fixes an issue where music playback could pause when switching from Wi-Fi to Bluetooth connectivity

- ECG app on ‌‌Apple Watch‌‌ Series 4 or later now available in Chile, New Zealand, and Turkey

- Irregular heart rhythm notifications now available in Chile, New Zealand, and Turkey

Some features may not be available for all countries or all areas, for more information visit: https://www.apple.com/watchos/feature-availability/

With that done and dusted, unstrap the Apple Watch from your wrist and read through.

Download watchOS 6.2 for Apple Watch

Place your Apple Watch on its magnetic charger

Connect your iPhone to a working Wi-Fi network

Launch the Watch app on the iPhone

Navigate to General > Software Update

When the watchOS 6.2 update shows up, tap on the Download and Install button underneath

Your iPhone will now start downloading the update, it will then be verified with Apple and installed onto your Apple Watch. Yes, this process is going to take some time, so leave your wearable on the charger right next to your iPhone.

Downgrade is a Huge No No

If, for some reason, you realize that you did not want to install this update then let us be the breaker of bad news: you cannot downgrade watchOS 6.2 back to the previous version at all. Once you are on the latest release, that's what you will be using until the new version shows up, and that's something you can completely avoid and stick to an older release.

It's always nice to see that Apple manages to find new ways to improve the Apple Watch experience. Sure, it gets the key features done, but if you rely on the wearable a lot as an independent device then you must download watchOS 6.2 right now to keep the watch ticking along nicely while ensuring you are always connected to that LTE tower.

Go ahead and download the latest update and make sure you share your experience with us in the comments section below.

Products mentioned in this post Apple Watch Series 4

USD 359.99 The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.