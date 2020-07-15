Download: watchOS 6.2.8 Final for Apple Watch Now Available

Apple Watch users can download watchOS 6.2.8 update on their Series 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1 models right now over the air. Here's what is new.

watchOS 6.2.8 Now Available for Download, Includes Plenty of Under the Hood Fixes and Performance Enhancements

If you are in the ownership of an Apple Watch, sans the original Series 0 model, then there is a brand new update waiting for you. Dubbed watchOS 6.2.8, the new update can be downloaded over the air right away and it packs a handful of bug fixes and performance enhancements. Rather than talking about the changes, we will let you have a quick look at the changelog yourself:

With the changelog done and dusted, there is only one way you can download the update - over the air. The process is relatively simple to follow but will require you to put your iPhone and Apple Watch both on charge during the process. So, once both devices are plugged in, follow the steps outlined below:

Launch the Watch app on your iPhone

Navigate to General > Software Update

Wait for this page to refresh a little and then tap on Download and Install as soon as the watchOS 6.2.8 update shows up

If you are doing this for the first time, then you shouldn't be surprised at the fact that watchOS updates take a while to download and install. Therefore it is highly recommended that you let the update install right before you go to bed. Just let the update install in the background and you will wake up to a fresh sight of watchOS 6.2.8 in the morning.

It is highly recommended that you install this update on your Apple Watch right now, especially if you rely on the wearable for tracking your daily routine and workouts as accurately as possible. Every new Apple Watch update tends to improve the tracking abilities one way or the other therefore it is vital that you make the most of it.

