Download: watchOS 6.1.1 Update Now Available for Apple Watch

Apple Watch users, take note. You can download the full and final version of watchOS 6.1.1 for your wearable right away.

Download watchOS 6.1.1 with Plenty of Under the Hood Changes for Apple Watch, Including Series 5

Apple is definitely making some noticeable leaps in the wearable space. With the Apple Watch Series 5, the company proved to the world that it doesn't need to fix anything that wasn't broken in the first place. Instead, Apple went ahead and added an always-on display, threw in a compass and called it a day. That's all.

But, that's not the end of the entire story. See, Apple is working constantly in the background to ensure that you get a great software experience on the hardware that it has already shipped to you. So, today, you can download watchOS 6.1.1 for your Apple Watch, bringing a handful of under the hood changes to the table.

Let's have a quick look at the watchOS 6.1.1 changelog first then we will tell you to download it all on your Apple Watch.

With that out of the way, you can install the watchOS 6.1.1 update by placing your Apple Watch on its magnetic charger first and connect your iPhone to WiFi. Once that is done, launch the Watch app on your iPhone then navigate to General > Software Update. Once here, you'll see the new watchOS update pop right up in a few seconds. Once it does, tap on Download and Install. The update will start downloading, then verified by Apple and eventually installed onto your Apple Watch. In other words, it will take a while so be patient. Use the time to contemplate on life or make yourself a cup of coffee. Entirely your call.

watchOS 6.1.1 is not a big upgrade by any means, but it has some under the hood changes that will ensure an overall better experience in the time to come. But the biggest leap we are expecting from this update is on the battery front, especially for Series 5 users. Therefore we are going to take the update for a spin for a while and see what sort of improvements everyone can expect.