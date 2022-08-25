Android Automotive 13 Goes Official with Several Under the Hood Changes

Android 13 started rolling out to Google Pixel devices earlier this month and while the update is yet to make to all the Pixel users, Google has now gone ahead and released Android Automotive 13, the latest version of its OS for in-vehicle infotainment systems. Unlike Android 13, which brings several new changes and features, the new AndroidAndroid Automotive 13 Goes Official with Several Under the Hood Changes Automotive update brings a number of under-the-hood changes, and honestly, this might disappoint some users, but it is good to see Google sticking to its routine and pushing out timely updates.

Android Automotive 13 Brings a Host of Under the Hood But Extremely Notable Changes

Google has also shared official release notes for Android Automotive 13 and the notes reveal that the update has improvements for the camera sub-system, car framework, connectivity, privacy sensors, telemetry, user management, and vehicle integration. Some of the most noteworthy inclusion include ultra-wideband support as well as Privacy Dashboard from Android 12, and a new version of Android's Bluetooth stack known as Gabeldorsche.

In addition to that, Android Automotive 13 also brings new camera improvements, which will let third-party apps access one or more vehicle cameras simultaneously without having any impact on the Extended View System and enable hotplugging of the external cameras. Additionally, Google has added support for new sensor types and new properties for fog lights, EV charging, trailer, vehicle weight, and wheel tick.

For those interested, you can check the entire list of Android Automotive 13 changes below.

Camera Android camera2 API. Allows third party consumer apps to access one or more vehicle cameras concurrently without affecting the performance and behavior of the Extended View System (EVS). Enumerate camera devices by relative locations. Allows clients to enumerate and open camera devices (or video streams) according to relative locations, along with hardware details (for example, device node name) hidden from clients. EVS hotplug events. Adds notification and handling of hotplug cameras.

Car Framework Car framework mainline. Added a new car framework module that includes car APIs and car services. This enables the updating of the car stack independent of Android platform versions. Driving safety region support. Allows apps to specify regions for driving safety and allows the system to specify a region and to provide a temporary waiver. Migrate the vehicle HAL from HIDL to AIDL. The HIDL HAL remains supported but new properties should only be added to new AIDL vehicle HAL. Support larger payload and batch calls in VHAL. VHAL can now pass larger payloads through shared memory. Batching calls allows for the more efficient sending of multiple requests. Navigation metadata filling for cluster. This feature extends the Navigation State Protocol Buffer in the Navigation State API with additional fields to describe navigation metadata. Touch mode. Notifications are now detached from focus events in Android 13. In Android 12 and earlier, focus and touch mode are represented by the same C++ native FocusEvent. Touch mode changes are now represented in a new event, TouchModeEvent. This new native event is dispatched against all existing windows, whether focused or not.

Connectivity Enable Ultra Wide Band (UWB). Provides multi-anchor support for locating UWB tags with an accuracy of 10cm. Bluetooth mainline integration. Turns Automotive Bluetooth into a module to enable updates independent of Android platform versions. Hidden APIs are migrated to system APIs with ongoing support from Google. Gabledorsch. A newer version of the Bluetooth stack is enabled, with support for automotive use cases. Vehicular networking. Adds controls for Ethernet-based networks, including dynamic management of IP configuration, network capabilities, application access control lists, and the ability to connect and disconnect networks on the fly. Reference TCU. Makes it more straightforward to integrate an external telematics ECU with Android through the Telephony HAL. Projection support. Added a new API to include VendorElements as part of a generated hostapd AP configuration. API to get a list of Wi-Fi channels and country codes when Wi-Fi is turned off.

Power Support Suspend-to-disk. Power-off mode to preserve the contents of RAM. Suspend-to-disk and Suspend-to-RAM are supported. Control of the shutdown process. Allows vendors to take timely actions before and after Garage Mode.

Privacy Permission model for auto. Changes to the permissions model balance safety, privacy and user experience while driving. Post-drive permission decision reminder. Reminds users who have parked of permission decisions made while they were driving. Recent permission decisions. Recent permission decisions are surfaced within Privacy Settings, enabling users to change permission decisions. Privacy dashboard for auto. Allows users to review recent app permission usage within Privacy Settings, including a timeline of events for sensors (such as location, microphone, and camera) and sub-attribution for GMSCore usage.

Sensors New sensor types in the Android sensor framework. Added new Inertial Measurement Unit (IMUs) sensor types for Limited Axes and Heading to support different sensor configurations and navigation use cases.

Telemetry OEM telemetry. Enables OEMs to use an Android-powered infotainment system to configure and collect In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) and vehicle data.

User Management Improved user lifecycle events management. Added a new user lifecycle filter to improve performance and simplify client code.

Vehicle Integration New VHAL properties. Added new properties for fog lights, EV charging, trailer, vehicle weight, and wheel tick.

