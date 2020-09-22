macOS Big Sur Beta 8 Now Available for Developers
Apple has released beta 8 of macOS Big Sur to developers. It is available as an over the air update for those enrolled in Apple's beta program.
Eighth Developer Beta of macOS Big Sur is Now Available for Download Over the Air
macOS is always the last piece of software which Apple releases to the public in the full and final form relative to everything announced back at WWDC. With the company releasing beta 7 of macOS Big Sur just last week, Apple is now following it up beta 8.
If you already have the macOS Big Sur beta installed on your compatible Mac then downloading the latest update is a piece of cake. Simply launch System Preferences, click on Software Update and install the available update from here.
The last update introduced the much-anticipated automatic switching for AirPods, and it remains to be seen whether or not the new update introduces something new or just adds polish to what is already there. We will, of course, keep our readers updated regarding this so stay tuned.
