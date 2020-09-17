Apple Seeds Beta 7 of macOS Big Sur to Developers – Download Now

Today, Apple has seen fit to release beta 7 of macOS Big Sur to developers for testing purposes. The new build arrives two weeks after the beta 6 was seeded to developers. If you're a developer, you can download the latest beta on your compatible Mac right now.

macOS Big Sur Beta 7 is Available to Download for Developers

You can grab the latest macOS Big Sur beta 7 from the Apple Developer Center. Make sure to install the appropriate profile and if you have the beta 6 installed already, the new build will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences.

macOS Big Sur is a major update considering the number of additions it brings to the table. It brings a refreshed design surrounding the entire operating system, new overhauled design for window corners, dock icons, and much more. The latest update brings a more modern look and feels to the mix.

The Notification has been redesigned as well with iOS-like widgets that are available in multiple sizes. Safari is now way faster with a new customizable Start page. Tabs feature a new design as well. The built-in language translation feature and extensions can be ported to Safari as well. YouTube now also supports 4K video playback.

Messages in macOS Big Sur are now streamlined with its iOS counterpart. The Maps app has been redesigned and comes with new features like Guides, notable attractions ad much more. The Photos include an enhanced Retouch tool. The For You section has been replaced with the new Listen Now section, and much more.

There are a lot of new additions as well and the company is expected to announce the new operating system soon. So be sure to stick around with us. Let us know if you're willing to install the beta 7 of macOS Big Sur.