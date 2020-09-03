Apple Releases macOS Big Sur Beta 6

macOS Big Sur beta 6 is now available for download if you’re a registered developer. Public beta testers should receive the update soon as well.

macOS Big Sur Beta 6 is Now Available for Developers, Public Beta to Follow Soon

Apple released a bunch of betas yesterday, including iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7 and tvOS 14. What’s missing here? macOS Big Sur, obviously. But today, that wrong has been made right with the release of macOS Big Sur beta 6.

As usual, don’t expect this update to pack in new features. At this point it’s pretty oblivious that Apple is adding final touches to its software before ultimately releasing it to the public later this year.

If you already have a previous beta installed on your Mac then follow the steps below in order to download and install the latest beta 6:

Launch System Preferences

Click on Software Updates

When the new update shows up, simply install it

Public beta testers can follow the same steps above in order to grab the update. A wild guess will suggest that we can expect the public beta to arrive within a few hours.

You can learn more about the Big Sur update from our announcement post.

