Download iOS 12.4.6 Update for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch

You can go ahead and download iOS 12.4.6 for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch for older devices like iPhone 6, iPhone 5s, iPad mini 2, iPod touch 6, etc.

Download iOS 12.4.6 with Bug Fixes and Performance Updates to Keep Your iPhone and iPad Running Along Nicely

Apple really dropped a heavy hammer on a range of devices when it released iOS 13 and iPadOS 13. However, the surprise got stranger when Apple started issuing software updates for iPhones, iPads and iPod touches which were left forever on iOS 12. Today, the company is taking that journey one step further and you can download iOS 12.4.6 for all compatible devices as a free over the air update right now.

What's New in iOS 12.4.6

The new update offers nothing on the software front at all. Instead, it offers bug fixes, performance related tweaks and a bit of security patches under the hood. This ensures your devices remains stable when it comes to daily usage and no one will be able to infiltrate your private data even by accident.

Grab iOS 12.4.6 Over the Air

As ever, you can download iOS 12.4.6 for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch over the air. Simply connect your device to a Wi-Fi network and a wall charger then follow the steps outlined below:

Tap on the Settings app on your home screen

Now tap on General

Select Software Update

Once the update shows up for download, tap on Download and Install

The update will take a few minutes to download and will be installed onto your device before being verified by Apple, it's as simple as that.

Download iOS 12.4.6 IPSW Files for Clean Restore

If you are planning to do a fresh restore of your phone or tablet, then you can grab the IPSW file from the link below and follow this tutorial for a complete step by step tutorial for clean installation: How to Clean Install iOS 12 on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch [Detailed Tutorial]

Please make sure that you have downloaded the correct IPSW file before going ahead with the restore. The clean installation will simply fail over and over again if you are supplying Finder or iTunes with a wrong IPSW.

It is highly recommended that you update your compatible devices to iOS 12.4.6 right away. Updates like these tend to iron out a lot of bugs which at times we didn't even know were there. After all, if you are looking for extra milage from an older device like the iPhone 6, then you definitely need to be careful on the software end, a lot.

