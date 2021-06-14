Apple has released iOS 12.5.4 and iPadOS 12.5.4 updates for older iPhone and iPad models, including the iPhone 6, iPhone 5s, iPad Air, more.

iOS 12.5.4 and iPadOS 12.5.4 is an Important Security Update for Older iPhones and iPads

If you have one of the above mentioned devices, then you can go ahead and install this update right away. Keep in mind, this is not a feature-adding update, instead it focuses on security.

You can download this update over the air right away and all you have to do is follow these steps:

Make sure you have 50% or more battery remaining on your iPhone or iPad

Connect to Wi-Fi by going to Settings > Wi-Fi

Now navigate to Settings > General > Software Update

When you see the iOS 12.5.4 and iPadOS 12.5.4 updates, tap on Download and Install

You can clean install the update if you like. Simply grab one of the IPSW files for your device and use Finder or iTunes for restore.

A while back, Apple released the third betas of iOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.7, macOS 11.5, watchOS 7.6 and tvOS 14.7. Apart from that, Apple has already announced a new set of software at WWDC 2021 already. So, if you were thinking Apple is out there chilling and doing nothing at all, you would be mistaken.

We are yet to see for how long Apple will keep on seeding these security updates. But given it is been a good while Apple has been doing it, we are assuming that this is a practice Apple will stick with for a long time to come.