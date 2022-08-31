Menu
Download: iOS 12.5.6 Available for iPhone and iPad with Fixes

Uzair Ghani
Aug 31, 2022
Download iOS 12.5.6 with important security fixes.

If you have an older iPhone like the iPhone 5s or something like the iPad Air 1, then you can go ahead and download iOS 12.5.6 right now.

iOS 12.5.6 for iPhone and iPad Now Available for Download with Crucial Security Fixes - Important for All Users Out There

This update is extremely important as it features security fixes. If you have the original iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, iPhone 5s, iPhone 6 or the iPod touch 6G, you can download this update right now.

We highly recommend going ahead with the update immediately if you value your security and privacy a lot. You can go ahead with the update by going to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone or iPad. Let the page load up for a second and the latest iOS 12.5.6 update will show right up for download. Tap on 'Download and Install.'

If you want the IPSW file, we have the direct links to all of them below:

Although you can use the above IPSW files to perform a clean installation on your device. But, there's an easier way to restore your device to the latest version of iOS 12.x, and it's far more convenient as well.

Before you do this, please make sure you have backed up everything to a safe and secure location. Whether it is iCloud, Finder or iTunes, go ahead and take a backup before you end up losing everything on your iPhone and iPad.

Connect your iPhone or iPad to your PC or Mac using a Lightning cable. Launch iTunes or Finder and wait for your device to be detected. Once detected, click on the tiny iPhone or iPad-like icon on the left to see more details. Now simply click on 'Restore iPhone' or 'Restore iPad.' Finder / iTunes will download the iOS 12.5.6 firmware file and restore it onto your device.

