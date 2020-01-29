You can now download iOS 12.4.5 for older iPhone and iPad devices, including the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 3, iPod touch 6 and more.

Users with Older iPhones and iPads Can Download iOS 12.4.5 with Crucial Security Fixes

Apple released iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 yesterday. But interestingly, those with older and iPhones and iPads were surprised with the release of iOS 12.4.5. While it's true that Apple has dropped support for lots of devices with the release of iOS 13, it is still great to see that the company has been releasing maintenance updates for quite some time now in order to keep devices safe on the security front. And if you download iOS 12.4.5 right now, you will realize that it is nothing more than a security-related update. This means that if you have an older device with you, you should go ahead and download it right now. Don't expect any new features from this update at all as there are none.

Download iOS 12.4.5 for iPhone and iPad

You can grab iOS 12.4.5 over the air or as a complete IPSW file which you can use to restore your device using iTunes or Finder. In order to download the update over the air, connect to Wi-Fi, then navigate to Settings > General > Software Update. Tap on Download and Install as iOS 12.4.5 shows up.

You can download iOS 12.4.5 IPSW files from the links below:

You can use the iOS 12.4.5 IPSW files to restore your device using iTunes or Finder. You can do this to fix a lot of problems you might be facing, such as performance related issues, bad battery life and so on. You'll be surprised how much software junk our devices tend to accumulate as we keep on updating them using the over the air method. A simple clean install goes a long way in fixing a lot of things. In fact, you'll feel as if you bought a brand new device, it's really that good in some cases. But remember one thing, backup everything using iCloud, Finder or iTunes in order to keep your data safe. You can restore it after you've performed a clean install.

