Download: iOS 12.4.8 for iPhone 6, iPad Air, iPod touch Now Available
You can download iOS 12.4.8 update for devices like the iPhone 6, iPhone 5s, iPad Air, iPad mini 3, iPod touch 6 and more.
iOS 12.4.8 Now Available for Download with Bug Fixes, Performance Enhancements and Security Fixes
While Apple's focus is on the next big thing - iOS 14 - while adding polish to the current release of iOS 13, the company has, in no way, abandoned iOS 12 users just yet. A while back, the Cupertino giant released iOS 12.4.7 for users the world over and if you have a device like the iPhone 6, then you can go ahead and grab iOS 12.4.8 over the air as well.
Before you get all excited thinking that this is a monster update with new features, please know that this is nothing more than a bug fix release. You might even see some performance related enhancements here and there, nothing special, but yet important.
Download iOS 12.4.8 Over the Air
Downloading the new update is fairly simple. Connect to a Wi-Fi network and make sure you have 50% or more battery life remaining. Follow the steps outlined below:
- Launch the Settings app
- Navigate to General > Software Update
- Tap on download and install as the iOS 12.4.8 update shows up
The entire process won't take that long at all. It's best you install the update right before going to bed so you wake up to a fresh software release the next morning.
You have the option to perform a clean installation of the firmware. Simply grab the IPSW files (the correct one) from the links below and use Finder or iTunes to perform the update. Make sure you have backed everything up to a safe and secure location before going ahead.
Download IPSW Files
It's great to see that Apple is still supporting older devices in 2020. But of course, this support mainly comes in the form of security updates, ensuring users stay safe regardless of what they do on their smartphones.
It is highly recommended that you go ahead and download the update right now rather than later.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 570.39
USD 194.95
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter