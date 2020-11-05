iOS 12.4.9 and iPadOS 12.4.9 Available for iOS 14 Supported Devices

Apple has released iOS 12.4.9 and iPadOS 12.4.9 for iPhone 6s, iPhone SE 1, iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2 and more.

Apple Releases iOS 12.4.9 and iPadOS 12.4.9 for Devices that Support iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2

If you honestly believe that Apple won't drop any more surprises on us, you are clearly mistaken. Apart from iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2, Apple has released iOS 12.4.9 for older devices. But here comes the fun part, it has also released 'iPadOS 12.4.9' as well, something which didn't exist under the 'iPadOS' moniker with the 12.x update.

Let me make this even weird. iPadOS 12.4.9 is available for iPad 5, iPad 6, iPad mini 4 and iPad Air 2. All of these devices support the latest iPadOS 14.2 updates and it is available for them as well.

It gets even more weird. iOS 12.4.9 is available for iPhones that support iOS 14.2. This includes the original iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and iPod touch 7.

We have no clue what's going on here, but it appears as though Apple is giving owners of older devices a solid chance to downgrade all the way back to iOS 12, not even iOS 13. If you see that as a win in any case, then grab the IPSW from the links below and restore using iTunes or Finder. Make sure everything is backed up properly.

Download iOS 12.4.9

Download iPadOS 12.4.9

There is also a chance that this might be a huge fluke on Apple's end. Or, it just might not be at all.

