If you have an iPhone 6 or older device, including the iPad mini 3, mini 2 or Air 1, then you can download iOS 12.5.3 and iPadOS 12.5.3.

Apple released a handful of software updates a while back. Among them were iOS 14.5.1, iPadOS 14.5.1, macOS 11.3.1 Big Sur and watchOS 7.4.1. All of them have one thing in common: they feature important security fixes.

Just like clockwork, Apple has released iOS 12.5.3 and iPadOS 12.5.3 for older iPhones and iPads as well. These updates too fix crucial security related bugs and you should install them immediately.

In order to download these updates over the air, just launch the Settings app, tap on General, then Software Update. Tap on Download and Install when the update shows up.

Performing a clean installation on older devices is also an option. Make sure everything is backed up to iCloud, iTunes or Finder and then download IPSW files from the link below. You can then use iTunes or Finder to restore your device whenever you please.

Download iOS 12.5.3

Download iPadOS 12.5.3

Apple has been releasing small updates for older devices for a long time now. It always feels amazing whenever the company does so. Even after all these years, you can rest assured that the device that sits in your pocket or bag will keep you safe and secure.

