Download iOS 16.1 Final for iPhone [Changelog and IPSW]

iOS 16.1 for iPhone Now Available for Download with Handful of New Features Including Live Activities - Bug Fixes and Performances Also Bundled

We have seen a handful of iOS 16.1 betas for iPhone thus far. But today, we don't have to deal with a new beta. Instead, we get the full and final version of iOS 16.1 and you can download it right now, on your iPhone, over the air, with a few taps.

But, before we show you how to download the update, here is everything that is new in this release. It's a long read, therefore grab that espresso if you are going to go through each and every single feature Apple has baked into iOS 16.1.

iOS 16.1 Features and Changes

iCloud Shared Photo Library

Separate library for seamlessly sharing photos and videos with up to five other people

Setup rules allow you to easily contribute past photos based on start date or people in the photos when you set up or join a library

Library filters for quickly switching between viewing the Shared Library, your Personal Library, or both libraries together

Shared edits and permissions let everyone add, edit, favorite, caption, and delete photos

Sharing toggle in Camera lets you choose to send photos you take straight to the Shared Library, or enable a setting to share automatically when other participants are detected nearby using Bluetooth

Live Activities

Live Activities from third party apps are available in the Dynamic Island and on the Lock Screen for iPhone 14 Pro models

Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is supported on iPhone even if you don’t have an Apple Watch

Wallet

Key sharing enables you to securely share car, hotel room, and other keys in Wallet using messaging apps such as Messages and WhatsApp

Savings account enables Apple Card customers to grow their Daily Cash by depositing it in a high yield savings account

Home

Matter, the new smart home connectivity standard, is supported enabling a wide variety of smart home accessories to work together across ecosystems

Clean Energy Charging

New setting that can try to reduce your carbon footprint by selectively charging when lower carbon emission electricity is available

Books

Reader controls are automatically hidden as you start reading

This update also includes bug fixes for your iPhone:

Deleted conversations may appear in the conversations list in Messages

Dynamic Island content is not available when using Reachability

CarPlay may fail to connect when using a VPN app

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Download iOS 16.1 Over the Air (Without Losing Your Files or Settings)

This is the route everyone should take, especially if you want to keep your files and settings in tact. It's super easy to initiate and all you have to do is go to Settings > General > Software Update. Just make sure you have 50% or more battery life remaining and connected to Wi-Fi before going ahead.

Clean Install iOS 16.1

You can clean install iOS 16.1 on your iPhone and there are multiple ways you can do it. But, it will wipe everything off your phone, therefore take a backup using iTunes, Finder or iCloud. Once done, read further.

Download iOS 16.1 IPSW Files

You honestly don't need to download ISPW files since Finder and iTunes downloads it for you. But, if you love having them around for any reason at all, then click on the one you need and save it to your desktop:

Connect Your iPhone and Restore

Connect your iPhone to your PC or Mac using a Lightning cable, launch iTunes or Finder and wait for your device to be detected. Once detected, you will see a tiny iPhone-like icon on the left or at the top-left, click on it. Now, click on the 'Restore iPhone' button and follow the on-screen instructions and warnings in order to initiate the installation process.

If you have an IPSW file saved with you already, click on the Restore iPhone button while holding down the left Shift key (Windows) or the left Option key (Mac). A new window will open up, select the iOS 16.1 IPSW file and let iTunes and Finder restore it.

