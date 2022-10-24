Download: macOS Ventura Final Version for Mac Now Available

Full and final version of macOS Ventura for compatible MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Studio and more is now available for download.

Download macOS Ventura Final Version Today with Tons of New Features and Changes

Remember how Apple announced macOS Ventura alongside everything else in June? That update is now available for download if you have a compatible Mac and it's packed with a ton of new features that will hopefully elevate your entire Mac experience for the better.

But first, let's have a look at all the Macs which are compatible with macOS Ventura. Keep in mind that Apple has dropped support for a lot of computers this time around, so don't act surprised if your very, very old MacBook or iMac doesn't make the list.

iMac 2017 and later

Mac Pro 2019 and later

iMac Pro 2017

Mac mini 2018 and later

MacBook Air 2018 and later

MacBook 2017 and later

MacBook Pro 2017 and later

macOS Ventura New Features and Changes

Ventura comes with a lot of brand new feature additions including Stage Manager. Here is the official changelog of the update itself:

Mail Undo send, scheduled send, remind me, and follow up make staying on top of email even easier

Improved search delivers more accurate, complete results and provide suggestions as soon as you begin to type

Spotlight Quick Look support makes it easy to preview files by pressing Space bar on a result

Image search helps you find images on the web and in Photos, Messages, Notes, and Finder

Rich results for musicians, movies, businesses, sports, and more

Safari and Passkeys Shared Tab Groups let you share a set of tabs with others and see the Tab Group update instantly as you work together

Passkeys offer an easier and safer sign-in method, designed to replace passwords

Messages Edit a message, undo send, and mark as unread make everyday messaging easier

SharePlay in Messages lets you enjoy activities like watching movies, listening to music, and more with friends while messaging

Collaboration provides a simple way to invite others to collaborate on a file via Messages and get activity updates in the thread

Photos iCloud Shared Photo Library makes it easy to share photos and videos with up to five family members in a separate library that’s seamlessly integrated in the Photos app

Stage Manager Stage Manager automatically organizes apps and windows, putting your active app in the center and other open apps on the left side of your screen

Easy app switching by clicking on any open app on the left side of your screen

Group apps together to create sets of apps within Stage Manager

Quick Desktop access for easily dragging and dropping files into apps in Stage Manager

FaceTime Handoff in FaceTime allows you to move FaceTime calls seamlessly from your Mac to your iPhone or iPad, and vice versa

Continuity Camera Continuity Camera allows you to use iPhone as a Mac webcam when you bring iPhone close to Mac and place it in a stand (iPhone XR and later)

Video and lighting effects include Portrait mode (iPhone XR and later), Center Stage (iPhone 11 and later), and Studio Light (iPhone 11 and later)

Desk View uses the Ultra Wide camera on iPhone to show what’s on your desk during a video conference (iPhone 11 and later)

This release also includes other features and improvements: Clock app for Mac features world clocks, timers, and alarms, delivering a more consistent experience across your Apple devices

Weather app comes to Mac, optimized for the larger display and featuring immersive animations, hourly forecasts, and detailed weather maps

Lift subject from background isolates the subject of an image so you can copy and paste it into apps like Mail and Messages

Focus filters hide distracting content in apps like Calendar, Mail, Messages, Safari and third party apps

System Settings includes a refreshed design that’s easier to navigate and has a new name

Rapid Security Response delivers security improvements to macOS even faster

Live Captions (beta) automatically converts audio into text for users who are Deaf or hard of hearing to follow along more easily with calls and media content (Mac with Apple Silicon)

Download macOS Ventura Right Away

Assuming you have a compatible Mac, you can download and install macOS Ventura right now, that too over the air. First and foremost, make sure you have saved all your files and settings. Secondly, connect your Mac to a power outlet if you're installing the update on something like a MacBook Air or a MacBook Pro.

All set? Simply launch System Preferences and then click on Software Update. Wait for this page to refresh and the Ventura update will show right up. You can either install it immediately or do it later on. But if you're all about doing things quickly, then you know what needs to be done here.

