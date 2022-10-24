Apple Releases tvOS 16.1 With Siri Improvements and Much More

Menu
Ali Salman
Oct 24, 2022, 01:08 PM EDT
Today, Apple has seen fit to release tvOS 16.1 for all compatible Apple TV models. tvOS 16 was released last month and now the company has released the subsequent update with the latest features for Apple TV 4K and the Apple TV HD. If you are looking to install it on your compatible device, scroll down to read more details on how you can install it and what new features have been added.

tvOS 16.1 Released For All Compatible Apple TV Models - Download Now

If you are interested, tvOS 16.1 can be downloaded on your compatible Apple TV model for free. It will be available over the air through the Settings app on the Apple TV. All you have to do is head over to System > Software Update. If you have enabled automatic software updates, the software will be downloaded and installed automatically.

Take note that tvOS updates are minor in scale when it comes to other updates. However, Apple has decided to add a few new features to the mix. tvOS 16.1 brings a compact Siri interface that displays results in the bottom right corner of the screen. Previously, the Siri interface was displayed in the middle. In addition, the interface also takes less space.

Other than this, there is a new option that will enable "Hey Siri" commands when using Apple TV with AirPods. If you are not familiar, you can enable the feature in the Settings app under General. Lastly, tvOS 16.1 brings support for Matter smart home standard which will allow cross-platform products to be compatible with each other. You can check out the support document for more details.

The company also saw fit to release iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, macOS Ventura, as well as watchOS 9.1. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

Order