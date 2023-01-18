Apple Announces iOS 16.3 Release Date – Here’s What You Should Expect

Apple has announced when it will release iOS 16.3 to the general public. Currently, iOS 16.3 rests in the beta phase and it is available to developers from the Apple Developer Center. iOS 16.3 is not a major update but it does bring a handful of new features to the table. Scroll down to read more details on iOS 16.3 release date and what you should expect.

Apple to release iOS 16.3 next week with a few new additions for all compatible iPhone models

Apple announced the second generation of its full-sized HomePod today with a few new changes. Alongside, the company released new Apple Watch bands in a press release. Apple states that iOS 16.3 will be available to all iPhone users next week as a requirement for new wallpaper. Apart from iOS 16.3 release, the company will also announce iPadOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3, macOS 13.2, and watchOS 9.3.

The Unity 2023 watch face will be available next week, and requires Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 9.3, and iPhone 8 or later and iPhone SE (2nd generation) or later running iOS 16.3. The new Unity iPhone wallpaper for the Lock Screen will be also be available next week and requires iPhone 8 or later running iOS 16.3.

In comparison to the current iOS 16.2 update, iOS 16.3 will bring fewer new changes. However, you can expect a plethora of bug fixes and performance enhancements for a stable and smoother user experience. As for what you should expect, we have listed the features down below.

Redesigned HomePod Handoff prompt

Security Keys for Apple IDs

Emergency SOS wording tweaked in Settings.

Bug fixes, performance enhancements, and security updates.

Apple released iOS 16 at its iPhone 14 event in September of last year. The platform has received severe backlash due to unexpected lags, stutters, app crashes, and much more. Possibly, Apple will fix the software with the release of iOS 16.3 next week. We will let you guys know when the update arrives, so be sure to stick around.