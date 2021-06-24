Download: Beta 2 of watchOS 8 and tvOS 15 Now Available

Apart from beta 2 of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, Apple has also released second betas of watchOS 8 and tvOS 15.

watchOS 8 and tvOS 15 Beta 2 Arrives with Tons of Bug Fixes and Improvements, But Do Not Expect Daily Driver Performance Just Yet

The day developer and testers have been waiting for is finally here - you can now go ahead and download the second beta of watchOS 8 and tvOS 15 over the air. Just like iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, these betas are packed with bug fixes and improvements, but do not expect them to be super solid as they are still way too young in their beta lifecycle.

In order to download and install watchOS 8 beta 2 right now, first of all make sure that you have 50% of more battery remaining on your iPhone and Apple Watch. If not, then make sure you plug them both in to AC power. Once that is done, also make sure you are connected to Wi-Fi. Now follow the steps below:

Download and Install watchOS 8 beta 2

Launch the Watch app on the iPhone

Tap on General then Software Update

Select Download and Install when watchOS 8 beta 2 shows up

In order to download and install tvOS 15 beta 2, follow the steps written below:

Download and Install tvOS 15 beta 2

Turn on the Apple TV

Launch the Settings app

Scroll all the way down and open System

Select Software Update and download the available beta update

At this point it is very early to speculate what is new in this update. If there is something extremely notable then we will highlight it in a dedicated post with everything that is new and improved.

