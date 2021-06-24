Download: Beta 2 of watchOS 8 and tvOS 15 Now Available
Apart from beta 2 of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, Apple has also released second betas of watchOS 8 and tvOS 15.
watchOS 8 and tvOS 15 Beta 2 Arrives with Tons of Bug Fixes and Improvements, But Do Not Expect Daily Driver Performance Just Yet
The day developer and testers have been waiting for is finally here - you can now go ahead and download the second beta of watchOS 8 and tvOS 15 over the air. Just like iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, these betas are packed with bug fixes and improvements, but do not expect them to be super solid as they are still way too young in their beta lifecycle.
watchOS 8
In order to download and install watchOS 8 beta 2 right now, first of all make sure that you have 50% of more battery remaining on your iPhone and Apple Watch. If not, then make sure you plug them both in to AC power. Once that is done, also make sure you are connected to Wi-Fi. Now follow the steps below:
Download and Install watchOS 8 beta 2
- Launch the Watch app on the iPhone
- Tap on General then Software Update
- Select Download and Install when watchOS 8 beta 2 shows up
Also check out the following:
- Download watchOS 8 Beta on Apple Watch Series 6, 5, SE and 4 [Tutorial]
- Downgrade from watchOS 8 Beta to watchOS 7 is Not Possible on Apple Watch
- Download watchOS 8 Beta Without a Developer Account?
tvOS 15
In order to download and install tvOS 15 beta 2, follow the steps written below:
Download and Install tvOS 15 beta 2
- Turn on the Apple TV
- Launch the Settings app
- Scroll all the way down and open System
- Select Software Update and download the available beta update
Make sure you check out the following as well
- Download and Install tvOS 15 Beta on Apple TV 4K, More [Tutorial]
- Downgrade tvOS 15 Beta to tvOS 14 on Apple TV HD [Tutorial]
At this point it is very early to speculate what is new in this update. If there is something extremely notable then we will highlight it in a dedicated post with everything that is new and improved.
If you are interested in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta instead, then be sure to check out the following:
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter