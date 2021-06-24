iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta 2 is finally here and we will show you how you can download it without a paid developer account in a few easy steps.

Apple has released the second beta of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to registered developers, which basically means you need to pay up $99 on an annual basis in order to get access to this kind of software. But, if you wait until July, Apple will release the public betas for everyone to try out. It is just a matter of patience at this point.

But, if you grab hold of the official developer configuration profile for both iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, you can basically skip through line and start using the beta right now, no waiting at all. You can learn more about it by going to this link: Download iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Beta Without a Developer Account

Remember one thing, you are doing this entirely at your own risk. We will not be held responsible if anything bad happens to your phone or tablet. Even loss of data is your own doing after installing the beta therefore it is a fantastic idea to backup everything using iTunes or Finder.

It is still a great idea to hold back from installing the beta using an unofficial method and instead wait for the proper public beta to arrive next month. That software will be way more stable and is meant to be tested out by everyone before the final version hits later this year.

