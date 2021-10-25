Apple Finally Releases watchOS 8.1 and tvOS 15.1 for All Compatible Devices

Today, Apple has seen fit to release tvOS 15.1 and watchOS 8.1 to the general public. The new update arrives weeks after Apple released watchOS 8 and tvOS 15 to the public. If you happen to own an Apple Watch or an Apple TV, the new watchOS 8.1 and tvOS 15.1 will be available to download starting right now. Scroll down to read more details on what is new in the latest builds.

Apple Releases watchOS 8.1 and tvOS 15.1 For All Compatible Apple Watch and Apple TV Models

watchOS 8.1 and tvOS 15.1 updates are available on all compatible Apple Watch and Apple TV models. Stating off with watchOS 8.1, the new build features a boatload of new bug fixes and performance enhancements for a stable user experience. Other than this, watchOS 8.1 release also includes enhanced fall detection algorithms, support for COVID-19 vaccination card in Wallet app, Fitness+ workouts that can be shared with others using FaceTime Sharing. Check out the changelog.

Enhanced algorithms to detect falls during workouts and option to enable fall detection during workouts only (Apple Watch Series 4 and later)

COVID-19 vaccination card support allows you to present verifiable vaccination information from Apple Wallet

Fitness+ supports SharePlay to allow subscribers to invite up to 32 people to work out together through a FaceTime call using iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV

Always On may not display the time accurately for some users when their wrist is down (Apple Watch Series 5 and later)

If you are interested in installing the latest watchOS 8.1 on your Apple Watch, simply head over to the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Make sure that your iPhone is running the latest iOS 15.1 update. In the Watch app, navigate to General > Software Update and you are all good to go. Make sure that your Apple Watch has enough battery life and is plugged in. Other than this, it should be in the range of your iPhone.

Apart from watchOS 8.1, tvOS 15.1 houses a plethora of performance enhancements and bug fixes for a fluid user experience. Other than this, tvOS updates have been pretty minor in scale when it comes to introducing new features. However, the latest build includes SharePlay which will allow users to watch content with their friends and family. Other than this, there are also shared controls for content like pausing, rewinding, fast-forwarding, and more. There is also a smart volume which automatically lowes the audio when someone speaks.

To install the new update, simply head over to System > Software Update and you are all good to go. If you have automatic update enabled, the latest build will install automatically. You can check out more details on the platform through the tvOS support document.

This is all there is to the public release of watchOS 8.1 and tvOS 15.1 updates. What are you looking forward to in the latest release? Let us know in the comments.