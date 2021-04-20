Download: Apple Releases RC Versions of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, macOS Big Sur11.3, watchOS 7.4, and tvOS 14.5

Apple just announced a bunch of upgrades for the iMac, iPad Pro, Apple TV 4K, and much more, Other than this, Apple has also seen fit to release the RC version of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, macOS Big Sur11.3, watchOS 7.4, and tvOS 14.5 to developers for testing purposes. The RC builds arrive a week after the previous beta was released.

Apple Seeds RC Builds of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, macOS Big Sur11.3, watchOS 7.4, and tvOS 14.5 to Developers for Testing Purposes

If you are a developer, you can download the new RC build of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, macOS Big Sur11.3, watchOS 7.4, and tvOS 14.5 on your compatible devices right now. Just make sure that you have installed a proper configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center.

iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5

The RC build of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 can be downloaded on your compatible iPhone and iPad models from the Apple Developer Center. iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 are the biggest updates the firmware has received since it was announced last year. The builds arrive with a plethora of new features like the new 'Unlock with Apple Watch' feature, The update also brings global 5G support in Dual-SIM mode on iPhone 12 models. Support for PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller, Xbox Series X, and Series S Controller, and much more.

macOS Big Sur 11.3

Other than iOS 14.5, Apple has also released the RC build of macOS Big Sur 11.3 to developers. If you are a developer, you can download the latest build from the Apple Developer Center after installing a proper configuration profile. Simply head over to the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences. The RC build of macOS Big Sur 11.3 brings forth a bunch of new additions as well, like optimizations for iOS Apps on the M1 Macs, customization options in Safari, Controller Emulation, Reminder app features, and much more.

watchOS 7.4

If you want to install watchOS 7.4 on your compatible Apple Watch, you first have to download the proper configuration profile from the developer center. Once you do that, simply head over to the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone and then navigate to General > Software Update. Much like the iOS 14.5 RC build, watchOS 7.4 will also have a lot in store for users. For instance, the 'Unlock with Apple Watch' will work alongside your iPhone, and much more.

tvOS 14.5

Apple has also seeded the RC version of tvOS 14.5 to developers. The build is designed for the fourth and fifth generation of Apple TV and developers can install it on their compatible Apple TV models via a profile that is installed using Xcode. tvOS 14.5 brings support for PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller, Xbox Series X, and Series S Controller so you can enjoy Apple Arcade with full might. The new build also removes mentions of Siri Remote and replaces it with Apple TV Remote. There are a bunch of other features to check out as well, so be sure to stick around,

That is all for now, folks. Apple just got done with its Spring Loaded event and you can check out all the details. Share your views with us regarding the iOS 14.5 RC build? Are you looking to install it? Let us know in the comments.