Download: Apple Releases iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, macOS 13.2, watchOS 9.3, and tvOS 16.3 Beta 1 to Developers

Today, Apple has seen fit to release the first developer beta of its upcoming iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, macOS 13.2, watchOS 9.3, and tvOS 16.3 to developers for testing purposes. If you are a developer, you can download the latest beta from the Apple Developer Center right now. Scroll down to see more details on the subject.

Apple Releases Beta 1 of iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, macOS 13.2, watchOS 9.3, and tvOS 16.3 to developers for testing purposes

If you are a registered developer, you can download iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 beta 1 on your compatible iPhone or iPad from the Apple Developer Center. Make sure that you install the proper configuration profile from the Developer Center. The latest beta is available over the air for free. As for what is new, it is too early to ask but we will update you guys as soon as further details are available.

Apart from iOS 16.3, Apple has also seeded beta 1 of its upcoming macOS 13.2 firmware to developers. The latest beta can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center after installing the proper configuration profile. Once you do that, the update will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences.

watchOS 9.3 beta 1 can be downloaded on your compatible Apple Watch models after installing the proper configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center. To install the beta update, make sure that your Apple Watch has over 50 percent of battery life and is placed on a charger. In addition, it should also be in the range of your iPhone. To install the update, head over to the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone and then navigate to General > Software Update.

Similar to iOS 16.3, Apple has also seeded beta 1 of tvOS 16.3 which can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center after installing the proper configuration profile using Xcode. tvOS updates have always been minor considering the number of features added to the mix. However, much like the rest of the updates, we will wait for the developers to tinker with the latest beta build.

This is all there is to it, folks. Apple recently released iOS 16.2 update to the public, so be sure to check out the new features including the ability to disable the Always-On display wallpaper. Are you looking to download the latest build on your compatible Apple device? Let us know your thoughts in the comments,