Download: Apple Releases iOS 16.4, macOS 13.1, watchOS 9.2, and tvOS 16.2 Beta 4 to Developers

Today, Apple has seen fit to release beta 4 of its upcoming iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, macOS 13.1, watchOS 9.2, and tvOS 16.2 to developers for testing purposes. If you are a registered developer, you can download the latest beta builds from the Apple Developer Center right now on your compatible devices. Scroll down to see how you can download the latest beta updates on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.

Apple Releases Beta 4 of iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, macOS 13.1, watchOS 9.2, and tvOS 16.2 For Testing Purposes

Developers can download the latest iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 on their iPhones and iPad by installing a configuration profile from the Developer Center. The update will be available over the air in General > Software Update. As for what is new, iOS 16.2 will bring a new Freeform app for jotting down notes, drawing, ideas, and much more. iPadOS 16.2 will also bring external display support with Stage Manager. You can check out more details on iOS 16 in our announcement post.

Apart from iOS 16.2, Apple has also seeded beta 4 of macOS Ventura 13.1 to developers. Registered developers can download the update through the Apple Developer Center after installing a proper configuration profile. Once the profile is installed, the update will be available over the air through the Software Update mechanism in System Settings. Similar to iOS 16.2, macOS 13.1 will also bring the new Freeform app. There is also an updated Home app architecture for improved performance of smart home devices, and much more.

Apple has also seeded beta 4 of watchOS 9.2 to developers for testing purposes. To download the latest build, developers must install the proper profile from the Apple Developer Center. Once the profile is installed, simply head over to the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone and navigate to General > Software Update, and then follow the on-screen instructions. Make sure that your Apple Watch is plugged in and in the range of your iPhone.

Lastly, Apple has also released beta 4 of tvOS 16.2 alongside iOS 16.2. The latest beta can be installed on your compatible Apple TV by installing a profile using Xcode. tvOS updates are usually minor in scale when it comes to forward-facing features. However, tvOS 16.2 will bring a new Home app architecture similar to other platforms for better smart device integration and performance.

This is all there is to it, folks. Are you looking to install the latest beta 4 of iOS 16.4 on your iPhone? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.