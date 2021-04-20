Apple Kicks Off Spring Loaded Event, Catch the Live Updates Here [Video]
Apple's Spring Loaded event is now underway and you can catch all the live updates right here in one place.
Watch Apple Unveil the New iPad Pro and More at its Spring Loaded Event
There are two option at hand - you can either catch the nitty gritty in plain text form or you can just watch the YouTube live stream embedded below as well:
Apple Spring Loaded Live Updates
- The event has now officially kicked off!
- Obviously it starts with great animation and a wonderful song. Why wouldn't it, right?
- Would be fun if Apple just takes the old shell of the 21-inch, throws in the M1 and calls it a new computer. That is what it literally did with the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and Mac mini, so anything can happen today.
- Tim Cook starts with a 'hello'.
- Apple's entire corporate section runs on renewable energy and will be completely green by 2030, including suppliers. This is great news.
- Apple believes the Apple Card is the most 'successful' credit card ever launched.
- You can now share your Apple Card with your family. It will deliver financial equity. Can be used by anyone in the family, 13 years and older.
- Next up: Podcasts.
- Totally redesigned Podcasts experience, includes new paid subscription which is ad-free and gives people early access to podcasts, too.
- This is a huge surprise: iPhone 12 now comes in a new color - Purple.
- Available on the 30th.
- Apple is now talking about Find My. Most likely this announcement they made earlier but they are also announcing AirTags.
- AirTag uses the Find My network, can be personalized with emoji and text and comes with accessories for further customization. This is pretty cool.
- Works using the U1 chip for something which Apple calls Precision Finding.
- AirTag will cost $29, 4-pack for just $99. Orders going live this Friday and available April 30th.
- Apple is providing a quick peak into stuff coming on TV+.
- Ted Lasso is returning this July. Fans will be pleased.
- Next up: Apple TV.
- Next-generation Apple TV 4K with A12 Bionic.
- Apple TV 4K can now play 4K HDR in higher frame-rate.
- You can use your iPhone to adjust the Apple TV 4K's colors.
- Brand new Siri Remote.
- Silver remote and black buttons. This looks incredible.
- $179 and $199, 32GB and 64GB. Order on April 30th and available in May.
- Next up: the Mac.
- Please be the M1X. Or not.
- Brand new iMac. This is the most beautiful computer Apple has ever made.
- Available in seven colors and it is razor thin!
- Apple just called the Intel chip in the older iMac a 'power-hungry processor'.
- The new iMac features a 24-inch display.
- 4.5K panel, True Tone, more vivid, more.
- The iMac now has a 1080p camera and features a larger sensor. In short, it is better.
- Apple is talking a lot about the camera and it is obviously better. Apple claims it is the best camera they have put in a Mac.
- 'Best mic system ever in a Mac.'
- Improved speaker system, too.
- Force-cancelling speaker system with 6 speakers in total. Tons of bass and load too.
- Supports Spatial Audio as well.
- This is the craziest Mac we've ever seen.
- 85% faster than the previous iMac model. Guys, Apple is doing numbers again.
- 2x faster in GPU performance.
- Creators are going to love this Mac.
- Information overload: check out everything about the new iMac here.
- You have the option to buy the new iMac with a Touch ID keyboard. This is so convenient and great.
- You can switch between profiles by just touching the Touch ID button.
- This is the craziest Mac we have ever seen. It didn't have to be this good. But here we are.
- Four USB-C ports in total and two Thunderbolt ports.
- Starts at $1,299. Orders starting April 30th. Available second half of May.
- WHOA! M1 chip in iPad Pro?!
- Apple just tossed the M1 in the iPad Pro. They are not calling it the A14X or whatever.
- 50% faster.
- 75x faster than the first-generation iPad.
- 40% faster graphics.
- The new iPad Pro looks like the previous iPad Pro.
- But this thing is FAST.
- 2x faster storage.
- New 2TB storage option.
- New iPad Pro is now USB-4 / Thunderbolt. 4x more bandwidth than before.
- 5G, obviously.
- Up to 4Gbps download speeds using mmWave in the United States.
- The new cameras support Smart HDR 3.
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro features Liquid Retina XDR display with 1000 nits brightness. This thing is wild.
- It is a Mini LED display.
- 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.
- It makes more sense to buy the 12.9-inch iPad Pro at this point. It is simply fantastic.
- The Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro now comes in a white finish. Good luck keeping it clean.
- Starts at $799 for the 11-inch model and the 12.9-inch model for $1,099.
- Orders starting April 30th and available second half of May.
- It is a wrap. Apple unloaded a ton of stuff today.
