You can now download 2020 iPad Pro wallpapers for any device, including iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, Android and more.

Download 2020 iPad Pro Wallpapers Today and Dress Your Device with New Backdrops for a Fresh New Look

The new iPad Pro is finally here and it packs a punch if you are looking in the right places. It has a brand new A12Z Bionic chip, 6GB of RAM, LiDAR, two cameras and more. But, if you look closely, you will realize that the tablet even ships with a brand new set of wallpapers. Lucky enough, you can go ahead and download 2020 iPad Pro wallpapers for any device by clicking here, courtesy of AR7.

These wallpapers are ripped straight from the iOS 13.4 / iPadOS 13.4 firmware file so they are as authentic as it gets. Also, these wallpapers are thoroughly optimized for use on a device like an iPhone 11 Pro Max, which means you can just about use it on any smartphone you like including tablets of all sizes. Also, you can use the new wallpapers on a desktop computer as well, or a notebook, regardless of what resolution you are rocking, thanks to how well the wallpapers are optimized.

It's always refreshing to see a new device come along with a new set of wallpapers. Sure, Apple might not be generous when compared to companies like Samsung in terms of shipping new backdrops, but if you always like seeing a wallpaper or two, then download 2020 iPad Pro wallpapers today for your device to freshen things up.

At the time of writing, the new iPad Pro is currently up for order on Apple's website. Starting at $799 for the 11-inch base model, there are a lot of strides here which people are going to love. For example, if you are looking forward to new AR experiences, then you are going to love what the LiDAR sensor is capable of doing. If you are all about the ultra-wide camera life, that is going to be a huge win for you, too. All in all, it's a wonderful little tablet which Apple is pushing hard as a laptop replacement thanks to the newfound Magic Keyboard accessory with built-in trackpad. It even has a built-in USB-C port for pass-through charging, meaning you can plug in USB drives and other accessories while your iPad Pro charges up at the same time.

Anyway, download the new wallpapers and let us know what you think about them.

