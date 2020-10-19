DOOM Eternal The Ancient Gods Part One DLC Gets Action-Packed Launch Trailer

A new trailer for the DOOM Eternal The Ancient Gods Part One DLC has been shared online today, showcasing more of the upcoming expansion.

The trailer, which can be watched below, showcases some intense action sequences as well as the new locations and enemies that players will be able to experience in the expansion.

Xbox Game Pass Adds EA Play on Xbox Series X/S Launch Day, Early-October Games Revealed

The DOOM Eternal The Ancient Gods Part One expansion officially releases tomorrow, October 20th, on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The expansion will bring players to new corners of the DOOM universe, pitting them against new demons.

The Slayer’s legend grows. Your victory over Hell’s armies pulled humanity back from the edge of extinction, but it came at a cost. An imbalance of power in the heavens requires the true ruler of this universe to rise and set things right. Wage war across never-before-seen realms of the DOOM Universe, fight against new demons, and wield new abilities in your never-ending battle against the forces of evil.

DOOM Eternal launched this year on PC and consoles. The game is among the best first-person shooters released in recent times, and a more than worthy sequel to the game released in 2016.

DOOM Eternal is a brilliant game, one that is a worthy successor to the previous release. While the game does stumble here and there, trying to be something that it really shouldn't be, the outstanding gameplay more than makes up for any issues. Going by the campaign alone, Doom Eternal is well worth your time and money, particularly so if you liked Doom.

DOOM Eternal is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide. The Ancient Gods Part One expansion will be released tomorrow, October 20th, worldwide.