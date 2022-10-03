Quake: Ray Traced Mod Is Now Available for Download

A new path tracing mode for Quake, the classic first-person shooter developed by id Software, called Quake: Ray Traced is now available for download.

The mod, which can be downloaded from GitHub, has been developed by sultim-t, the same developer behind the amazing DOOM path tracing mod released a few months back. By default, the mod doesn't feature NVIDIA DLSS support, but it is possible to add it manually by following a very simple procedure.

A new trailer showcasing the Quake: Ray Traced mod has also been shared online, and you can check it out below. It also provides a very quick look at the delayed Half-Life: Ray Traced mod.

Quake is now available on PC and consoles, complete with a variety of enhancements such as 4K and widescreen resolution support, enhanced models, and more.

Developed by the award-winning id Software, Quake® is the ground-breaking, original dark fantasy first-person shooter that inspires today’s retro-style FPS games. With Quake (Enhanced), experience the authentic, updated, and visually enhanced version of the original.

Experience the Original Game, Enhanced

Enjoy the original, authentic version of Quake, now with up to 4K* and widescreen resolution support, enhanced models, dynamic and colored lighting, anti-aliasing, depth of field, the original, atmospheric soundtrack and theme song by Trent Reznor, and more. There’s never been a better time to play Quake.

Play the Dark Fantasy Campaign

You are Ranger, a warrior armed with a powerful arsenal of weapons. Fight corrupted knights, deformed ogres and an army of twisted creatures across four dark dimensions of infested military bases, ancient medieval castles, lava-filled dungeons and gothic cathedrals in search of the four magic runes. Only after you have collected the runes will you hold the power to defeat the ancient evil that threatens all of humanity.

Get the Original & New Expansion Packs

Quake also comes with both original expansion packs: “The Scourge of Armagon” and “Dissolution of Eternity,” as well as two expansions developed by the award-winning team at MachineGames: “Dimension of the Past,” and the all-new “Dimension of the Machine.”