This DOOM 3 Unreal Engine 5 Fan Version With Original Music and Sound Effects Is Utterly Impressive

An artist has created a DOOM 3 Unreal Engine 5 fan version and the results are utterly impressive.

Ever since the public release of Unreal Engine 5 earlier this year, fan remakes of older games have popped up like mushrooms after a rain, and while not everyone might be a fan of these fan concepts, we wanted to share this gorgeous DOOM 3 fan concept running in Unreal Engine 5 as it shows the potential of Epic’s new engine running this 18-year old game.

Created by French 3D artist François Montagud, this fan concept of id Software’s shooter uses the game’s original sound effects and music. This adds to the authenticity of the remake. Montagud created the 3D models, textures, animations, lighting, and blueprint. The artist mentions that some FPS drops can be seen in the video he shared, but the video recording causes this.

Down below you’ll find Montagud’s DOOM 3 fan video alongside some screenshots. It should be said – this is pretty spectacular considering the age of the original game.

Although the artist has created a playable demo, he doesn’t play to release it publicly. Still, it’s a nice video to watch.

As said, DOOM 3 was released back in 2004. The shooter was later also released on Xbox 360. In 2012, the game was re-released as “Doom 3 BFG Edition” for PC, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3.

"DOOM III will change what people expect to see and experience in a PC game," Todd Hollenshead, then CEO of id Software said back in 2002. "We couldn't be more psyched about DOOM III and are thrilled to debut the title at E3 with Activision. Get ready to be terrified."

"We are excited to continue our successful and long-standing relationship with id," said Larry Goldberg, former executive vice president, Activision Worldwide Studios said upon the game’s announcement. "I'm sure that id fans and action gamers alike share our anticipation for the latest incarnation of DOOM, which was a phenomenon in PC gaming history. There is no doubt that DOOM III will be at the top of every gamers most wanted list."