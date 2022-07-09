Menu
Company

This DOOM 3 Unreal Engine 5 Fan Version With Original Music and Sound Effects Is Utterly Impressive

Aernout van de Velde
Jul 9, 2022
doom 3 unreal engine 5 fan remake 5

An artist has created a DOOM 3 Unreal Engine 5 fan version and the results are utterly impressive.

Ever since the public release of Unreal Engine 5 earlier this year, fan remakes of older games have popped up like mushrooms after a rain, and while not everyone might be a fan of these fan concepts, we wanted to share this gorgeous DOOM 3 fan concept running in Unreal Engine 5 as it shows the potential of Epic’s new engine running this 18-year old game.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Classic DOOM Looks Quite Impressive With Ray Tracing in New Video

Created by French 3D artist François Montagud, this fan concept of id Software’s shooter uses the game’s original sound effects and music. This adds to the authenticity of the remake. Montagud created the 3D models, textures, animations, lighting, and blueprint. The artist mentions that some FPS drops can be seen in the video he shared, but the video recording causes this.

Down below you’ll find Montagud’s DOOM 3 fan video alongside some screenshots. It should be said – this is pretty spectacular considering the age of the original game.

doom-3-unreal-engine-5-fan-remake-2
doom-3-unreal-engine-5-fan-remake-6
doom-3-unreal-engine-5-fan-remake-7
doom-3-unreal-engine-5-fan-remake-8
doom-3-unreal-engine-5-fan-remake
2 of 9

Although the artist has created a playable demo, he doesn’t play to release it publicly. Still, it’s a nice video to watch.

As said, DOOM 3 was released back in 2004. The shooter was later also released on Xbox 360. In 2012, the game was re-released as “Doom 3 BFG Edition” for PC, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3.

"DOOM III will change what people expect to see and experience in a PC game," Todd Hollenshead, then CEO of id Software said back in 2002. "We couldn't be more psyched about DOOM III and are thrilled to debut the title at E3 with Activision. Get ready to be terrified."

Related StoryNathan Birch
Quake Remaster Gets a New Horde Mode and “Honey” Add-On from MachineGames

"We are excited to continue our successful and long-standing relationship with id," said Larry Goldberg, former executive vice president, Activision Worldwide Studios said upon the game’s announcement. "I'm sure that id fans and action gamers alike share our anticipation for the latest incarnation of DOOM, which was a phenomenon in PC gaming history. There is no doubt that DOOM III will be at the top of every gamers most wanted list."

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
03:46
NVIDIA Next-Gen GeForce RTX 40 Series Rumored To Stick With PCIe Gen 4.0 Protocol
Filter videos by
Order